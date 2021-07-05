बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on july 5th 2021 Delta Plus Variant

Live

Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 91 नए मामले, अबतक 95 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 05 Jul 2021 08:02 AM IST
coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on july 5th 2021 Delta Plus Variant
कोरोना वायरस: सैंपल लेता कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर के तहत आने वाले दैनिक मामले भले ही 50 हजार से नीचे आ रहे हों लेकिन दूसरी लहर के दौरान मृत्युदर में तेज उछाल आया। कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में तेज गिरावट को देखते हुए दिल्ली और उत्तर प्रदेश समेत कई राज्यों में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि कुछ राज्य ऐसे भी हैं, जहां अभी संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन जारी है, क्योंकि वहां कोरोना के दैनिक मामले बढ़े हुए सामने आ रहे हैं। मिजोरम में 24 घंटे में सामने आए 91 नए मामले, 95 मरीजों की हुई मौत। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:02 AM, 05-Jul-2021

दिल्ली: बिना दर्शकों के आज से स्पोर्ट्स कॉपम्लेक्स खुलेंगे

राजधानी दिल्ली में आज से बिना दर्शकों के स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स और स्टेडियम खोलने की अनुमति है।

07:36 AM, 05-Jul-2021

मिजोरम: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 91 नए मामले

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 91 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 21,337 है जिसमें 3,581 सक्रिय मामले, 17,661 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 95 मौतें शामिल हैं।
 
07:19 AM, 05-Jul-2021

कोरोना लाइव: मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 91 नए मामले, अबतक 95 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर के तहत आने वाले दैनिक मामले भले ही 50 हजार से नीचे आ रहे हों लेकिन दूसरी लहर के दौरान मृत्युदर में तेज उछाल आया। कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में तेज गिरावट को देखते हुए दिल्ली और उत्तर प्रदेश समेत कई राज्यों में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि कुछ राज्य ऐसे भी हैं, जहां अभी संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन जारी है, क्योंकि वहां कोरोना के दैनिक मामले बढ़े हुए सामने आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा 21 जून के बाद से देश में कोरोना वैक्सीन की क्षमता काफी बढ़ गई है और अब हर दिन औसतन 30 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लग रही है और अबतक देश में 34 करोड़ लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लग गई है। दूसरी लहर के दौरान कोरोना वायरस के डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट ने सबसे ज्यादा तबाही मचाई और ये म्यूटेंट सबसे पहली बार भारत में ही पाया गया था, जो आज 80 से ज्याद देशों में व्याप्त है। 
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

