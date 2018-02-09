अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Lifestyle ›   Stress Management ›   Researchers found that children who played a lot of in front of screen devices are unhappy

घर पर हैं बच्चे तो छुपाकर रखें यह चीज, कहीं नजर पड़ गई तो...

रुपायन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:00 PM IST
Researchers found that children who played a lot of in front of screen devices are unhappy
kids playing
भले ही आज किशोर आयु के बच्चे कंप्यूटर या मोबाइल को मनोरंजन का साधन मानने लगे हों और घंटों अपना समय उसमें जाया करते हों, मगर वास्तव वे इससे ज्यादा खुश नहीं होते हैं। हाल ही में हुए एक अध्ययन में यह बात सामने आई है।  इस अध्ययन के प्रमुख लेखक और सैन डिएगो स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी में साइकोलॉजी के प्रोफेसर जीन एम ट्विंज कहते हैं कि जो नाबालिग अपने स्मार्टफोन पर ज्यादा देर तक आंखें जमाए रहते हैं, वे स्पष्ट रूप से दुखी रहते हैं।' इस शोध में शामिल 8वीं, 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्रों से उनके मोबाइल फोन, टैबलेट्स और कंप्यूटर पर बिताए गए समय संबंधी सवाल पूछे गए थे। उनसे सामाजिक संबंधों और आंतरिक खुशी के बारे में भी सवाल किए गए थे। शोध में पाया गया कि जिन छात्रों ने अपना ज्यादा समय स्क्रीन डिवाइस के सामने बिताया था, वे उन छात्रों के तुलना में कम खुश थे, जिन्होंने अपना समय किसी खेल को खेलने, अखबार और मैग्जीन पढ़ने और एक-दूसरे से आमने-समाने बातचीत करने में बिताया था। यह अध्ययन ‘इमोशन’ नामक जर्नल में प्रकाशित हुआ है।
smartphone addiction digital world

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all update about bollywood news, fitness news, cricket news, Entertainment news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Spotlight

film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety new song Bom Diggy Diggy has been released
Bollywood

'बम डिगी डिगी' करता आया 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' का यह गाना, आप भी झूम उठेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

MOVIE REVIEW- शर्म नहीं, गर्व का संदेश देती है फिल्म PADMAN

10 फरवरी को अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म पैडमैन रिलीज हो रही है। रिलीज के पहले फिल्म मीडिया स्क्रीनिंग में दिखाई गई, जिसके बारे में बता रही हैं पूजा मेहरोत्रा....

9 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh bachchan and rishi kapoor starrer film 102 not out teaser released 1:02

'102 Not Out' का टीजर आउट, अमिताभ बच्चन के बेटे बने ऋषि कपूर

9 फरवरी 2018

ARMED FORCE OFFICER CAPTAIN ARUN MARWAH ARRESTED FOR LEAKING TO ISI 3:01

हिंदुस्तान में ISI का ‘हुस्न जाल’, अब फंसा ये वायुसेना अफसर

9 फरवरी 2018

AUTO EXPO 2018 WATCH THE ELECTRIC CARS LAUNCHED BY HONDA, MAHINDRA AND BMW 3:02

AUTO EXPO 2018: इस कार को लेने के बाद आपको कभी पेट्रोल पंप नहीं जान पड़ेगा

9 फरवरी 2018

cute girl skipping a rope viral video special story 0:59

रस्सी तो सभी ने कूदी होगी, इस बच्ची की तरह कूदो तो मानें

9 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.