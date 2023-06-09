Jharkhand: धनबाद में कोयले की अवैध खदान धंसी; तीन की मौत, कई के फंसे होने की आशंका

झारखंड में धनबाद के पास कोयले की एक अवैध खदान धंसने की खबर है। मलबे में कई लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। इस दौरान तीन लोगों की मौत की भी खबर है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, धनबाद के पास शुक्रवार को अवैध रूप से संचालित खदान के ढह गई। घटना भारत कोकिंग कोल लिमिटेड (बीसीसीएल) के भौरा कोलियरी क्षेत्र में सुबह 10.30 बजे हुई। सिंदरी पुलिस उपाधीक्षक (डीएसपी) अभिषेक कुमा ने बताया कि फंसे या घायल लोगों की संख्या अभी नहीं बताई जा सकती। बचाव दल ने मोर्चा संभाल लिया है।

#WATCH | Jharkhand: One body was recovered after a portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed in Dhanbad. pic.twitter.com/7iIyE96YJe