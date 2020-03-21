शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
यस बैंक: एस्सेल ग्रुप के चैयरमैन सुभाष चंद्रा मुंबई स्थित ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में होगी पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 02:02 PM IST
सुभाष चंद्रा ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे
सुभाष चंद्रा ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे - फोटो : ANI
यस बैंक संकट के संबंध में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) एस्सेल ग्रुप के चैयरमैन सुभाष चंद्रा से पूछताछ करने वाली है। इसी संबंध में सुभाष चंद्रा शनिवार को मुंबई स्थित ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे, जहां उनसे मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के संबंध में पूछताछ की जाएगी। 
subhash chandra money laundering

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

