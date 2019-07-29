शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Woman committed suicide by hanging herself, after killed her two daughters and a son in maharashtra

मां ने की एक बेटे और दो बेटियों की हत्या, खुद को भी फांसी पर लटकाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 10:44 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
महाराष्ट्र में एक महिला ने अपनी दो बेटियों और बेटे की हत्या करने के बाद आत्महत्या कर ली। रविवार को पिंपरी-चिंचवड के नूर मोहल्ले में एक महिला ने अपनी दो बेटियों और एक बेटे की हत्या करने के बाद कथित तौर पर खुद को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस को मौके से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
woman committed suicide suicide mother killed two daughters mother killed son daughters son
