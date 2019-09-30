हैदराबाद: पति के सामने पत्नी से दो दिनों तक सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, 14 आरोपी हिरासत में

Hyderabad: Woman allegedly gang-raped by five men for two days in the presence of her husband who was confined by the men. Rachakonda Police has apprehended 14 people including 5 who allegedly committed the crime, further investigation is underway.— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019
30 सितंबर 2019