Why Indian Air Force choose Balakot for attack

भारतीय वायुसेना ने हमले के लिए बालाकोट को ही क्यों चुना?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 11:37 AM IST
मिराज विमान
मिराज विमान
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद भारत ने पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है। इसी बीच आज सुबह भारतीय वायुसेना ने नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) पार कर आतंकी कैंप को ध्वस्त कर दिया है। इस दौरान भारतीय सेना ने बालाकोट में बन भी गिराए हैं। इस बात की पुष्टि खुद पाकिस्तान सेना ने की है। 
पाकिस्तान सेना के प्रवक्ता मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "भारतीय वायुसेना ने मुजफ्फराबाद सेक्टर में घुसपैठ की है। पाकिस्तानी वायु सेना की तरफ से समय पर प्रभावी कार्रवाई की गई, जिसके बाद वो भागने लगे। उन्होंने भागते हुए बालाकोट के पास कुछ बम भी गिराए। इसमें कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है।"

तो ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने आखिर बालाकोट को ही क्यों चुना है? 

पाकिस्तान में इस हमले के बाद से ही काफी चर्चा हो रही है। यहां के पत्रकार कह रहे हैं कि भारत ने पाकिस्तान प्रशासित कश्मीर में हमला नहीं किया है। बल्कि बालाकोट में किया है।

एक पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार मुशर्रफ जैदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है, "बालाकोट आजाद कश्मीर में नहीं है। अगर भारतीय वायु सेना ने बालाकोट में बम गिराए हैं तो ये नियंत्रण रेखा और आजाद कश्मीर के भी पार है। बालाकोट खैबर पख्तुनख्वा में है। भारत ने केवल नियंत्रण रेखा ही पार नहीं की है बल्कि यह पाकिस्तान पर हमला है।"






 

मिराज 2000 विमान
pulwama terrorist attack terror attack mirage aircraft pulwama pulwama terror attack terrorist camps indian air force pakistan major asif ghafoor pok tweet pakistan army terrorist attack पुलवामा पुलवामा आतंकी आतंकी कैंप भारतीय वायु सेना मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर हवाई हमले बम balakot बालाकोट
पाकिस्तान पर भारत की एयर स्ट्राइक पर जानिए किसने क्या कहा

भारत ने पुलवामा आतंकी हमलों का बदला लेते हुए पीओके में मौजूद जैश के ठिकानों को तबाह कर दिया। भारतीय वायुसेना के इस साहस को हर कोई सलाम कर रहा है।

26 फरवरी 2019

पीओके 0:57

पाकिस्तान के टेरर कैंप पर भारतीय वायुसेना का हमला, जैश के आतंकी कैंप ध्वस्त होने की खबर

26 फरवरी 2019

मोदी 3:45

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश को समर्पित किया राष्ट्रीय समर संग्रहालय

25 फरवरी 2019

राज बब्बर 2:52

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने धोए सफाई कर्मचारियों के पैर तो ये बोले राज बब्बर

25 फरवरी 2019

स्मारक 2:27

25 हजार से ज्यादा शहीदों के नाम पर बने राष्ट्रीय समर संग्रहालय की ये हैं खास बातें

25 फरवरी 2019

