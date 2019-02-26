तो ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने आखिर बालाकोट को ही क्यों चुना है?
पाकिस्तान में इस हमले के बाद से ही काफी चर्चा हो रही है। यहां के पत्रकार कह रहे हैं कि भारत ने पाकिस्तान प्रशासित कश्मीर में हमला नहीं किया है। बल्कि बालाकोट में किया है।
एक पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार मुशर्रफ जैदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है, "बालाकोट आजाद कश्मीर में नहीं है। अगर भारतीय वायु सेना ने बालाकोट में बम गिराए हैं तो ये नियंत्रण रेखा और आजाद कश्मीर के भी पार है। बालाकोट खैबर पख्तुनख्वा में है। भारत ने केवल नियंत्रण रेखा ही पार नहीं की है बल्कि यह पाकिस्तान पर हमला है।"
Just to be clear: #Balakot is not in Azad Kashmir.— Mosharraf Zaidi (@mosharrafzaidi) February 26, 2019
If Indian Air Force planes dropped payload in Balakot, they crossed across the LOC, and then across the entirety of Azad Kashmir, and then into Khyber Pakhtukhwa.
India didn't "cross the LOC".
It has attacked Pakistan.
The debate about which Balakot the DG ISPR mentions in his tweet needs to be resolved by him, through a clarification.— Mosharraf Zaidi (@mosharrafzaidi) February 26, 2019
But if you look at the map, the "other" Bala Kote, in Poonch, is nowhere near Muzaffarabad, which he mentions.
Maybe there is a better explanation out there. pic.twitter.com/ry920BwTFr
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और पार्टी प्रवक्ता अभिषेक मनुसिंघवी ने पाकिस्तान स्थित आतंकी कैंप को तबाह किए जाने पर भारतीय वायुसेना को सलाम किया है।
26 फरवरी 2019