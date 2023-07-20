WhatsApp Down: दुनिया भर में डाउन हुआ व्हाट्सएप, मैसेज भेजने में हुई समस्या; आधे घंटे बाद सेवा बहाल

व्हाट्सएप सेवा डाउन होने के आधे घंटे बाद ही कंपनी ने उसे दोबारा बहाल कर दिया है। व्हाट्सएप ने बहाली की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि हैप्पी चैटिंग।

we’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible.