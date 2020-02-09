शहर चुनें

पश्चिम बंगाल: बीरभूम जिले में दो कारों की जबरदस्त टक्कर, दो की मौत, चार घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 10:27 AM IST
बीरभूम में सड़क हादसा
बीरभूम में सड़क हादसा - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के बीरभूम जिले में तड़के एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ है। यहां तेज रफ्तार दो कारों की आपस में टक्कर हो गई, जिसमें दो लोगों की जान चली गई। वहीं, इस दुर्घटना में चार लोग घायल हुए हैं। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस और आस-पास के लोग घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। 
