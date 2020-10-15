विशाल वी शर्मा यूनेस्को में भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधिमंडल का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे

Vishal V. Sharma appointed as the next permanent representative of India to the permanent delegation of India to UNESCO, Paris, in succession to Jawed Ashraf: Ministry of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/B4OyqzNzHU— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020
