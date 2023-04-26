VIDEO: चलती बाइक से कूद गई महिला, ओटीपी के बहाने से फोन छीनने की कोशिश कर रहा था राइडर

#WATCH| Bengaluru, Karnataka: Woman jumps off a moving motorbike after the rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her & snatched her phone



और पढ़ें



On 21st April, woman booked a bike to Indiranagar, driver allegedly took her phone on pretext of checking OTP & started driving towards…



बाइक राइडर का नाम दीपक बताया जा रहा है, जिसे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है।



On 21st April, woman booked a bike to Indiranagar, driver allegedly took her phone on pretext of checking OTP & started driving towards… pic.twitter.com/bPvdoILMQ2 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023 बाइक राइडर का नाम दीपक बताया जा रहा है, जिसे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है।

विज्ञापन