Video: सिक्किम में बाढ़ से बह गई सड़क, फंस गए 2400 पर्यटक, सेना ने संभाला मोर्चा और बना दिया अस्थायी मार्ग

#WATCH | Over 2000 tourists were stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on 16th June. BRO Project Swastik worked overnight in heavy rains & inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the affected area to facilitate the… pic.twitter.com/bbuPHvth51
