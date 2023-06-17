Video: सिक्किम में बाढ़ से बह गई सड़क, फंस गए 2400 पर्यटक, सेना ने संभाला मोर्चा और बना दिया अस्थायी मार्ग

#WATCH | Over 2000 tourists were stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on 16th June. BRO Project Swastik worked overnight in heavy rains & inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the affected area to facilitate the… pic.twitter.com/bbuPHvth51

और पढ़ें





पर्यटकों में 60 कॉलेज छात्र भी हैं, जो तीन दिन से भारी बारिश के कारण लाचेन इलाके में फंसे हुए थे। अधिकारी ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन ने बाढ़ग्रस्त इलाके में फंसे 2,464 लोगों को निकालने के लिए 19 बस और 70 छोटे वाहनों को भेजा है। फिलहाल तीन बस और दो अन्य वाहन 123 पर्यटकों को लेकर गैंगटोक के लिए रवाना हो चुकी है।



जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण, सिक्किम पुलिस, जीआरईएफ, बीआरओ, आईटीबीपी, सेना, ट्रैवल एजेंसी एसोसिएशन सिक्किम की क्विव एक्शन टीम के कर्मचारी फंसे हुए पर्यटकों को निकालने के लिए मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं।



उत्तर सिक्किम जिला प्रशासन ने फंसे हुए पर्यटकों के बारे में संपर्क करने के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर - 8509822997 /116464265 स्थापित की है। — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023 पर्यटकों में 60 कॉलेज छात्र भी हैं, जो तीन दिन से भारी बारिश के कारण लाचेन इलाके में फंसे हुए थे। अधिकारी ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन ने बाढ़ग्रस्त इलाके में फंसे 2,464 लोगों को निकालने के लिए 19 बस और 70 छोटे वाहनों को भेजा है। फिलहाल तीन बस और दो अन्य वाहन 123 पर्यटकों को लेकर गैंगटोक के लिए रवाना हो चुकी है।जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण, सिक्किम पुलिस, जीआरईएफ, बीआरओ, आईटीबीपी, सेना, ट्रैवल एजेंसी एसोसिएशन सिक्किम की क्विव एक्शन टीम के कर्मचारी फंसे हुए पर्यटकों को निकालने के लिए मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं।उत्तर सिक्किम जिला प्रशासन ने फंसे हुए पर्यटकों के बारे में संपर्क करने के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर - 8509822997 /116464265 स्थापित की है।

विज्ञापन