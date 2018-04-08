शहर चुनें

India News ›   Unmarried major daughter also demand maintenance from divorced father

अविवाहित बालिग बेटी भी कर सकती है तलाकशुदा पिता से गुजारा भत्ते की मांग

एजेंसी, मुंबई Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 05:26 AM IST
bombay high court
bombay high court
बांबे हाईकोर्ट ने एक फैसले में कहा है कि माता-पिता के तलाक लेने या अलग होने के बाद अविवाहित बालिग बेटी पिता से गुजारा भत्ते की मांग कर सकती है। जस्टिस भारती डांगरे ने फैसला देते हुए कहा कि तलाकशुदा महिला बालिग बेटी के लिए भी पति से गुजारा भत्ता पाने को आवेदन कर सकती है। दरअसल, मुंबई की एक महिला ने हाईकोर्ट में फैमिली कोर्ट के उस फैसले को चुनौती दी थी, जिसमें फैमिली कोर्ट ने 19 साल की बेटी की गुजारा भत्ते की अर्जी खारिज कर दी थी। 
हाईकोर्ट में दायर याचिका में कहा गया है कि बेटी बालिग होने के बाद भी वित्तीय रूप से मां पर निर्भर है। वह अभी पढ़ाई कर रही है। एक बेटा अपना एजुकेशन लोन चुका रहा है, जबकि दूसरा नौकरी तलाश रहा है। महिला ने बेटी के लिए 15 हजार रुपये अतिरिक्त भत्ते की मांग की है। 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट और अलग-अलग हाईकोर्ट के फैसलों के आधार पर दिए निर्णय में जस्टिस डांगरे ने कहा कि अविवाहित बालिग बेटी वित्तीय रूप से आत्मनिर्भर नहीं होने पर पिता से गुजारा भत्ते की मांग कर सकती है, चाहे वह शारीरिक रूप से पूरी तरह सक्षम हो। फैमिली कोर्ट के प्रधान जज याची के दावे पर विचार करें।

