संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने समलैंगिकता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का किया स्वागत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Sep 2018 02:09 PM IST
United Nations welcomes the landmark ruling by SC on article 377
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज समलैंगिकता पर बड़ा फैसला सुनाया है। इसे अपराध की श्रेणी से बाहर कर दिया गया है। इसपर अब संयुक्त राष्ट्र का भी बयान आया है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने कहा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आज के फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। यौन अभिविन्यास और लिंग अभिव्यक्ति दुनिया भर में व्यक्ति की पहचान का अभिन्न हिस्सा बनें। हिंसा, कलंक और भेदभाव मानवाधिकारों का एक गंभीर उल्लंघन है।

