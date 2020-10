नहीं रहे केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान, राष्ट्रपति-प्रधानमंत्री समेत दिग्गज नेताओं ने जताया दुख

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj

कांग्रेस सासंद शशि थरूर ने जताया दुख

कांग्रेस सासंद शशि थरूर ने केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान के निधन पर शोक जताया। चिराग को पासवान को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया, मैं उनका काफी सम्मान करता था। उनका निधन केवल आपके लिए नहीं बल्कि देश और हम सब का नुकसान है।

Profound condolences @iChiragPaswan. I had enormous respect for your father & enjoyed his affection. His passing is a loss not only for you but for the nation & for all of us who had the privilege of crossing his path. As you rightly said, now he is always with you. Om Shanti.