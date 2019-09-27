जेएनयू में अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर आयोजित कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करेंगे केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह

Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to speak on 'Abrogation of Article 370;Peace, Stability & development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh', at Jawaharlal Nehru University on 3rd October (file pic) pic.twitter.com/HHLjpIvjff— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए शिवसेना के साथ गठबंधन को अंतिम रूप देने में हो रही देरी के बीच सभी 288 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में अपनी तैयारियों की समीक्षा की।
27 सितंबर 2019