Karnataka people like entertainment more than anything,so it(Rahul Gandhi visiting temples) is like entertainment for them: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde pic.twitter.com/ZpGzZXj4XH— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
For 60-70 years the Sangh has been campaigning to make people realize their Hindu origins, atleast Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi now get it,but you need to practice it and not just say you are a Hindu.Otherwise you are 'Khota Hindutvawadi':Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde pic.twitter.com/G6jMQhZ9Nl— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018
PNB फ्रॉड केस में ED की टीम ने बिजनेसमैन नीरव मोदी के 9 ठिकानों पर छापा मारा है। यह छापे मुंबई में चार जगह, दिल्ली में दो और सूरत तीन जगह पड़े हैं।
15 फरवरी 2018