कर्नाटक में चढ़ा राजनीतिक पारा, केंद्रीय मंत्री ने राहुल गांधी को बताया 'खोटा हिंदुत्वादी'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 12:26 PM IST
अनंत कुमार हेगड़े, केंद्रीय मंत्री - फोटो : ANI
कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर सियासी चहलकदमी और बयानबाजी का दौर बढ़ता जा रहा है। कांग्रेस और बीजेपी के बीच जुबानी जंग तेज हो चली है। इस जंग में केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार हेगड़े भी कूदे और उन्होंने कांग्रेस के हिंदुत्व फार्मूले पर चोट की। उन्होंने कहा कि कर्नाटक के लोगों को मनोरंजन पसंद है। राहुल गांधी का मंदिर दर्शन के लिए जाना यहां के लोगों के लिए मनोरंजन की तरह है।
 

अनंत कुमार ने राहुल गांधी को खोटा हिंदुत्वादी करार देते हुए कहा कि संघ को हिंदुओं की उत्पत्ति के बारे में समझाने में 60 से 70 साल लग गए। कम से कम राहुल गांधी और सिद्धारमैया को तो अब इस बारे में समझ आ ही चुका है। हिंदुत्व एक संस्कृति है, निरंतर अभ्यास के बाद ही आप इसके बारे में समझ सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सिर्फ हिंदू कह देने से आप हिंदू नहीं हो जाते हैं। अगर आप ऐसा करते हैं आप खोटे हिंदुत्वादी हैं।
 

पिछले दिनों राहुल गांधी चार दिनों के कर्नाटक दौरे पर थे। यहां उन्होंने चुनावी रैलियों के अलावा मंदिर,मठ के दर्शन किए थे और दरगाह पर भी सिर झुकाया था। उनके इस दौरे के बाद से कर्नाटक की राजनीति में हिंदुत्व शब्द की गूंज तेज हो चली है।
