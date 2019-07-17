शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Union Cabinet meeting, Dibang Power Project passed, 58 obsolete laws repealed

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट की बैठक में कई बड़े फैसले, 58 पुराने कानून खत्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 04:26 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में आज केंद्रीय कैबिनेट की बैठक हुई। 58 अप्रचलित कानूनों को खत्म करने के साथ बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण फैसले लिए गए। बैठक में शामिल रहे केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने बताया कि पहले फैसले में देश के सबसे बड़ी हाइड्रो परियोजना 'दिबांग बहुउद्देशीय परियोजना' को अनुमति दी गई। यह 2880 मेगावाट की परियोजना है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


केंद्रीय मंत्री जावड़ेकर ने कहा कैबिनेट के दूसरे फैसले में तय किया गया कि कई मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षाओं के स्थान पर अब केवल एक ही परीक्षा नीट (राष्ट्रीय पात्रता एवं प्रवेश परीक्षा) का ही आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही कैबिनेट कैबिनेट ने 58 अप्रचलित कानूनों को निरस्त कर दिया। निरसन और संशोधन बिल 2019 को संसद में पेश करने को मंजूरी दी। 

Recommended

Bollywood

शूटिंग के दौरान इस आवाज को सुन कांप जाती थी 'मुन्नी', इस तरह संभालते थे सलमान खान

17 जुलाई 2019

Bajrangi Bhaijaan)
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
बजरंगी भाईजान
Bollywood

शूटिंग के दौरान इस आवाज को सुन कांप जाती थी 'मुन्नी', इस तरह संभालते थे सलमान खान

17 जुलाई 2019

big decisions himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla on 16 july
Shimla

जयराम कैबिनेट ने हजारों कर्मचारियों को दिया तोहफा, जानिए 20 बड़े फैसले

16 जुलाई 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

17 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के नए कोच की तलाश शुरू, शास्त्री पर गिरेगी गाज या फिर मिलेगा मौका?

17 जुलाई 2019

virat kohli ravi shastri
रवि शास्त्री और संजय बांगर
विराट कोहली और रवि शास्त्री
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के नए कोच की तलाश शुरू, शास्त्री पर गिरेगी गाज या फिर मिलेगा मौका?

17 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

4 साल में कितना बदल गई 'मुन्नी', जिसे मां-बाप से मिलवाने पाकिस्तान ले गया था 'बजरंगी'

17 जुलाई 2019

बजरंगी भाईजान
Harshaali Malhotra
Harshaali Malhotra
Harshaali Malhotra
Bollywood

4 साल में कितना बदल गई 'मुन्नी', जिसे मां-बाप से मिलवाने पाकिस्तान ले गया था 'बजरंगी'

17 जुलाई 2019

जवान का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

पत्नी ने माथा चूम, बेटे-बेटियों ने सैल्यूट करके सूबेदार को दी अंतिम विदाई, 4 महीने बाद थी रिटायरमेंट

17 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
विज्ञापन
union cabinet union cabinet meeting dibang multipurpose project neet medical entrance exam prakash javadekar
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Inequality with poverty must be decreased
Opinion

गरीबी के साथ असमानता भी घटे: 10 साल में देश के 27.1 करोड़ लोग गरीबी रेखा से बाहर आए

17 जुलाई 2019

एयर इंडिया
World

एयर इंडिया से दुबई जाने वाले यात्री ले जा सकेंगे 40 किग्रा तक सामान 

17 जुलाई 2019

the lion king
Bollywood

'द लॉयन किंग' फिल्म कॉन्टेस्ट का आखिरी दिन, विजेताओं को रिलीज से पहले देखने का मिलेगा मौका

17 जुलाई 2019

train-18
India News

तीन साल में हर ट्रैक पर दौड़ेगी ट्रेन-18, निर्माण में तेजी के लिए रेलवे लाया नया टेंडर सिस्टम

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

विदेशी चंदे पर चल रहे देश के 14,800 एनजीओ पर लगा ताला

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
savan 2019 visit famous temples of lord shiva once in life
Travel

सावन 2019: भोलेनाथ के इन खास मंदिरों के दर्शन करना न भूलें इस बार, यहां होता है सबका बेड़ा पार

17 जुलाई 2019

जरीना वहाब
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के संघर्ष के सामने राजकपूर पड़े झूठे, कई हिट फिल्में कर आदित्य से रचाई शादी

17 जुलाई 2019

इनके प्रत्यर्पण का है इंतजार
India News

दुनिया के 42 देशों ने किया 60 भगोड़ों का प्रत्यर्पण, ब्रिटेन ने अब तक एक भी नहीं सौंपा

17 जुलाई 2019

हिम्मताराम भांबू
Literature

मंजिलें और भी हैं: पेड़-पौधे लगाकर मरुभूमि का श्रृंगार कर रहा हूं

17 जुलाई 2019

Modi, Trump
Opinion

अमेरिका के साथ रिश्ते का पेच, ट्रंप की भारत को फिर धमकी

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Rajya sabha
India News

राज्यसभा में पेश हुआ एनआईए संशोधन विधेयक 2019, समाजवादी पार्टी ने किया समर्थन

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) संशोधन विधेयक, 2019, राज्यसभा में पेश किया गया। समाजवादी पार्टी ने राज्यसभा में एनआईए विधेयक का समर्थन किया। इससे पहले यह बिल लोकसभा में पास हो चुका है। 

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
कुलभूषण जाधव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कुलभूषण जाधव मामला: पाकिस्तान ने बोला झूठ पर झूठ, हर बार खुली पोल

17 जुलाई 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

सीमा पर शांति के लिए समझौतों का सम्मान कर रहे हैं भारत और चीन : राजनाथ

17 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह
India News

संसद में बोले अमित शाह: देश की इंच-इंच जमीन से घुसपैठियों को करेंगे बाहर

17 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक सरकार का गिरना लगभग तय, सीएम कुमारस्वामी और कांग्रेस नेताओं की बैठक

17 जुलाई 2019

Mohan Bhagwat Walter J Lindner at RSS headquarters in Nagpur
India News

संख मुख्यालय पहुंचकर जर्मनी के राजदूत ने की मोहन भागवत से मुलाकात

17 जुलाई 2019

Narendra Singh Tomar
India News

मनरेगा योजना को बंद करेगी मोदी सरकार, केंद्रीय मंत्री तोमर ने दिए संकेत

17 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

ठाकोर समुदाय ने लड़कियों के मोबाइल रखने पर लगाई रोक, पकड़े जाने पर पिता देगा डेढ़ लाख का जुर्माना

17 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी-शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: एनसीपी ने कांग्रेस से की बराबर सीटों की मांग, कहा- 'हमने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया'

17 जुलाई 2019

yogi adityanath and amit shah meets in delhi, discussions on Ministers names in the meeting
India News

योगी-शाह मुलाकात में यूपी के संभावित मंत्रियों के नाम पर मुहर, साढ़े तीन घंटे तक चली मैराथन बैठक

17 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

नशे में चूर बिना हेलमेट जा रहे थे स्कूटी पर, पुलिस ने रोका तो महिला करने लगी धक्का-मुक्की

इन दिनों ट्रैफिक के नियमों का उल्लंघन दिखाता एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो पर लोगों के रिएक्शन भी आने शुरू हो गए हैं।

17 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:13

ऋचा भारती ने किया सजा के तौर पर कुरान बांटने से इनकार

17 जुलाई 2019

उत्तराखंड 1:43

उत्तराखंड में बारिश का कहर, कई सड़कें जाम, केदारनाथ धाम की हेलीकॉप्टर सेवाएं बंद

17 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रग्रहण 2:09

भारत समेत दुनिया भर में दिखा खगोलीय रोमांच, आपके लिए कई मायनों में खास रहा साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण

17 जुलाई 2019

मुंबई बिल्डिंग 3:01

मुंबई के डोंगरी बिल्डिंग हादसे में अब तक 14 मौतें, कई लोगों के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका

17 जुलाई 2019

Related

राज्यसभा में भूपेंद्र यादव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा सांसद ने राज्यसभा में उठाया महिला पत्रकार के साथ कथित दुर्व्यवहार का मुद्दा

17 जुलाई 2019

citizenship Bill : Pakistan and bangladesh minorities without valid document citizenship
India News

नागरिकता बिल : पाक व बांग्लादेश के अल्पसंख्यकों को बिना वैध दस्तावेज नागरिकता 

17 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा में राजनाथ सिंह
India News

भारत-चीन सीमा पर शांति के लिए दोनों देश द्विपक्षीय समझौते का कर रहे सम्मान: राजनाथ सिंह

17 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चंद्रयान-2 : अब 21-22 जुलाई को लॉन्च हो सकता है मिशन

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

विदेशी चंदे पर चल रहे देश के 14,800 एनजीओ पर लगा ताला

17 जुलाई 2019

F-21 fighter jet
India News

वायुसेना की ताकत बढ़ाएंगे 114 नए लड़ाकू विमान, अमेरिकी कंपनी ने कहा- अनूठा होगा एफ-21

17 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited