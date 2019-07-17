केंद्रीय कैबिनेट की बैठक में कई बड़े फैसले, 58 पुराने कानून खत्म

P Javadekar: 1st decision is that biggest hydro project of the nation, Dibang Multipurpose Project, has been approved in Arunachal Pradesh. It's a 2880 MW project. 2nd decision is about National Medical Commission. There'll be only NEET instead of different medical entrance exams https://t.co/qUrym6GMlJ— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) संशोधन विधेयक, 2019, राज्यसभा में पेश किया गया। समाजवादी पार्टी ने राज्यसभा में एनआईए विधेयक का समर्थन किया। इससे पहले यह बिल लोकसभा में पास हो चुका है।
17 जुलाई 2019