भारतीय नौसेना के निर्माणाधीन युद्धपोत 'विशाखापट्टनम' में लगी आग, एक की मौत

#UPDATE: One person is suspected to be trapped inside the ship. Fire is confined on the second and the third floor of the ship. Fire fighting operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/agsfWea4gr — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL): A major fire incident took place on Yard 12704 (Visakhapatnam), the first class of Project 15 B during operations in tank at MDL today at 4 PM which was brought under control by 7 PM. — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited: One contract worker unfortunately succumbed possibly due to asphyxia and burn injury and another suffered minor burns. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of fire. https://t.co/3dwaNAa2So — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

मुंबई के मझगांव डॉकयार्ड पर भारतीय नौसेना के एक निर्माणाधीन युद्धपोत में आग लग गई। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति घायल हो गया था, जिसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जेजे अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ दिया।शहर के फायर ब्रिगेड प्रमुख पीएस रहंगडले ने बताया कि निर्माणाधीन युद्धपोत 'विशाखापट्टनम' में शाम 5.44 बजे आग लग गई। आग की लपटें जहाज की दूसरी डेक तक पहुंच गईं। उन्होंने कहा कि त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया वाहन के साथ आठ अग्निशमन इंजनों को आग बुझाने के लिए लगाया गया।एक अन्य दमकल कर्मी ने बताया कि आग लगने का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। बता दें कि मझगांव डॉकयार्ड भारत का एकमात्र ऐसा केंद्र है जहां पनडुब्बियों का निर्माण होता है। 'विशाखापट्टनम अपनी श्रेणी का सबसे बड़ा युद्धपोत है। इसका निर्माण अप्रैल 2015 में शुरू हुआ था।'मझगांव डॉक शिपबिल्डर्स लिमिटेड की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया कि डॉकयार्ड के यार्ड 12704 (विशाखापट्टनम) पर टैंक ऑपरेशन के दौरान प्रोजेक्ट 15बी की पहली श्रेणी पर आग लग गई। आग करीब चार बजे लगी थी, शाम सात बजे तक आग पर काबू पा लिया गया।बयान में कहा गया कि एक संविदा कर्मी की जलने और एसफिक्सिया के कारण दम तोड़ दिया और दूसरा कर्मी मामूली रूप से झुलस गया है। आग लगने के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच समिति का गठन किया गया है।