Home ›   India News ›   Under construction warship of Indian navy Vishakhapattanam caught fire

भारतीय नौसेना के निर्माणाधीन युद्धपोत 'विशाखापट्टनम' में लगी आग, एक की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 09:46 PM IST
युद्धपोत में लगी आग बुझाने जाता दमकल का वाहन
युद्धपोत में लगी आग बुझाने जाता दमकल का वाहन - फोटो : एएनआई
मुंबई के मझगांव डॉकयार्ड पर भारतीय नौसेना के एक निर्माणाधीन युद्धपोत में आग लग गई। हादसे में एक व्यक्ति घायल हो गया था, जिसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जेजे अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ दिया। 
शहर के फायर ब्रिगेड प्रमुख पीएस रहंगडले ने बताया कि निर्माणाधीन युद्धपोत 'विशाखापट्टनम' में शाम 5.44 बजे आग लग गई। आग की लपटें जहाज की दूसरी डेक तक पहुंच गईं। उन्होंने कहा कि त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया वाहन के साथ आठ अग्निशमन इंजनों को आग बुझाने के लिए लगाया गया। 

एक अन्य दमकल कर्मी ने बताया कि आग लगने का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। बता दें कि मझगांव डॉकयार्ड भारत का एकमात्र ऐसा केंद्र है जहां पनडुब्बियों का निर्माण होता है। 'विशाखापट्टनम अपनी श्रेणी का सबसे बड़ा युद्धपोत है। इसका निर्माण अप्रैल 2015 में शुरू हुआ था।'

मझगांव डॉक शिपबिल्डर्स लिमिटेड की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया कि डॉकयार्ड के यार्ड 12704 (विशाखापट्टनम) पर टैंक ऑपरेशन के दौरान प्रोजेक्ट 15बी की पहली श्रेणी पर आग लग गई। आग करीब चार बजे लगी थी, शाम सात बजे तक आग पर काबू पा लिया गया।

बयान में कहा गया कि एक संविदा कर्मी की जलने और एसफिक्सिया के कारण दम तोड़ दिया और दूसरा कर्मी मामूली रूप से झुलस गया है। आग लगने के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच समिति का गठन किया गया है।

 

indian navy warship warship vishakhapattanam warship caught fire mumbai mazagaon dockyard
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

