मुंबई: बांद्रा कुर्ला कॉम्प्लेक्स इलाके में बन रहे फ्लाईओवर का एक हिस्सा गिरा, कई मजदूर घायल

Maharashtra: A portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, injuring some labourers; police & fire brigade are at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2GxqLKo5Bb— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.