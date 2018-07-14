शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Uma Bharti's elder brother's Bones is immersed in sangum

उमा भारती के बड़े भाई की अस्थियां संगम में विसर्जित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इलाहाबाद Updated Sat, 14 Jul 2018 01:43 AM IST
Uma Bharti's elder brother's Bones is immersed in sangum
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय मंत्री पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता मंत्रालय उमा भारती के बड़े भाई और पूर्व विधायक स्वामी प्रसाद की अस्थियां शुक्रवार को संगम में विसर्जित की गईं। उमा भारती की मौजूदगी में दिवंगत स्वामी प्रसाद के बेटों राहुल सिंह और नील सिंह ने वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच नम आंखों से संगम में अस्थियां विसर्जित कीं।
तीर्थपुरोहित और भतीजों संग उमा सभी वीआईपी जेटी से मोटरबोट से संगम पहुंचीं जहां पुन: पूजन के बाद अस्थियां विसर्जित की गईं। अस्थि विसर्जन के बाद सभी ने संगम स्नान किया। 

RELATED

uma bharti bones swami prasad sangum

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

indian railway
Government Jobs

भारतीय रेलवे ने 10वीं पास के लिए 4103 पदों पर निकाली भर्ती, 27 से पहले कर दें आवेदन

13 जुलाई 2018

astrology
Weird Stories

पहले ज्योतिषी देखेंगे कुंडली, बाद में डॉक्टर करेंगे इलाज, बनने वाला है ऐसा अनोखा अस्पताल

13 जुलाई 2018

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

मैदान में विराट कोहली को KISS देती नजर आईं अनुष्का शर्मा, वायरल हुआ VIDEO

13 जुलाई 2018

Death Facts
Metaphysical

मरने से पहले हर इंसान को दिखाई देने लगते हैं ये खास संकेत, जानें मृत्यु से जुड़े कुछ रहस्य

13 जुलाई 2018

काइली जेनर
Success Stories

6 हजार करोड़ की बादशाहत खड़ी कर 20 साल की इस लड़की ने रचा इतिहास, कंपनी में काम करते हैं केवल 7 लोग

13 जुलाई 2018

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

खुद ड्रग्स के नशे में चूर रहते थे संजय दत्त, गर्लफ्रेंड टीना मुनीम से कहते थे- 'ज्यादा खुले कपड़े मत पहनो'

13 जुलाई 2018

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

'पाकिस्तान' और 'मुसलमान' पर लोगों ने पूछा यह सवाल, तो सोनम कपूर ने दिया यह जवाब

13 जुलाई 2018

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

जिंदगी में दोबारा ये काम नहीं करना चाहते संजय दत्त, 'संजू' के इस सीन का ताउम्र रहेगा अफसोस

13 जुलाई 2018

mithun chakraborty son mahaakshay marriage new video
Bollywood

सामने आया मिथुन के बेटे की शादी का VIDEO, जल्दी-जल्दी में ऐसे लिए सात फेरे

13 जुलाई 2018

bengali boyfriend hangs himself during whatsapp video call with girlfriend and died
Weird Stories

व्हाट्सऐप पर गर्लफ्रेंड को वीडियो कॉल, अचानक हुई लड़ाई तो फांसी लगाई और हो गया लाइव

13 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

Can the petrol and diesel be given at the same price for the four vehicles? Supreme Court
India News

क्या चौपहिया वाहनों के लिए एक ही दाम पर दे सकते हैं पेट्रोल-डीजल : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को केंद्र सरकार से सवाल किया कि क्या मालवाहक वाहनों से अलग अन्य चार पहिया वाहनों और निजी कारों के लिए पेट्रोल और डीजल को एक ही दाम पर बेचने की व्यवस्था की जा सकती है।

14 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

विदेश मंत्रालय के कई अधिकारियों के जीपीएफ अकाउंट में फर्जीवाड़ा, सीबीआई अलर्ट

13 जुलाई 2018

Ayodhya land dispute case and shia waqf board statement in supreme court
India News

विवादित भूमि हमारी, राम मंदिर के लिए हिंदुओं को दान करेंगे: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बोला शिया वक्फ बोर्ड

13 जुलाई 2018

Surya Grahan 2018: solar eclipse live, solar eclipse time 2018
India News

दुनिया के कई हिस्सों में दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण, अगला 11 अगस्त को

13 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

ट्विटर के मिशन क्लीन का असर, पीएम मोदी के तीन लाख फॉलोअर्स घटे, राहुल को भी नुकसान

13 जुलाई 2018

CBI FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST THREE DIRECTORS OF VADODARA BASED FIRM AND OTHERS IN A BANK FRAUD CASE
India News

2,654 करोड़ रुपए के बैंक घोटाले में डायमंड पॉवर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने दायर किए आरोपपत्र

13 जुलाई 2018

shiv sena slams amit shah and up bjp mla for rape statement
India News

क्या भाजपा विधायक के ‘राम भी आ जाएं तो भी नहीं रुकेंगे रेप’ वाले बयान पर माफी मांगेंगे शाह: शिवसेना

13 जुलाई 2018

महबूबा मुफ्ती
India News

महबूबा मुफ्ती की धमकी, पीडीपी को तोड़ने की कोशिश की तो कश्मीर में और सलाहुद्दीन पैदा होंगे

13 जुलाई 2018

शशि थरूर
India News

मुस्लिम नेता ने किया एलान, थरूर का मुंह काला करने वाले को दूंगा 11 हजार का ईनाम

13 जुलाई 2018

साईं बाबा
India News

शिरडी में साईं बाबा दिखने की अफवाह, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

13 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: शिरडी में साईं बाबा के प्रकट होने का दावा, देखिए वीडियो

सोशल मीडिया पर कई दावे किए जाते हैं। इन्हें दावों में से एक है साईं बाबा के प्रकट होने का। सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो के जरिए ये दावा किया जा रहा है कि शिऱडी के साईं बाबा मंदिर में साक्षात साईं बाबा प्रकट हुए हैं। देखिए ये वीडियो।

13 जुलाई 2018

शशि थरूर 3:00

अगर 2019 में BJP जीती, तो भारत बन जाएगा हिंदू- पाकिस्तान: शशि थरूर

13 जुलाई 2018

SOLAR ECLIPSE 3:06

Surya Grahan 2018: क्या होता है सूर्य ग्रहण, देखिए वैज्ञानिक और आध्यात्मिक परिभाषा

13 जुलाई 2018

SOLAR ECLISPSE 1:38

Surya Grahan 2018: देखिए सूर्य ग्रहण का वक्त; क्या करें, क्या ना करें

13 जुलाई 2018

सूर्य ग्रहण 2:16

Surya Grahan 2018:देखिए कहां-कहां दिखेगा सूर्यग्रहण, 44 साल बाद बना है ऐसा योग

13 जुलाई 2018

Recommended

इलाहाबाद
Allahabad

उमा भारती के बड़े भाई की अस्थियां संगम में विसर्जित

14 जुलाई 2018

Uma Bharti's elder brother swami prasad lodhi and Congress leader MM Jacob passed away 
India News

उमा भारती के बड़े भाई का एम्स में निधन, कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता एमएम जैकब भी नहीं रहे

9 जुलाई 2018

Former BJP MLA BK Gupta dies, three times MLA of Pilibhit city
India News

भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक बीके गुप्ता का निधन, आज अंतिम संस्कार

2 जुलाई 2018

महावतार गुफा पहुंचीं केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती
Dehradun

आध्यात्मिक प्रवास में महावतार गुफा पहुंचीं उमा भारती, कहा राम मंदिर को लेकर इस फैसले का इंतजार

29 जून 2018

उमा भारती
Varanasi

उमा भारती ने पीएम मोदी के लिए मां गंगा से मांगा यह आशीर्वाद

27 मई 2018

उमा भारती
Varanasi

लोकतंत्र नहीं, परिवार तंत्र मानता है गांधी परिवारः उमा भारती

10 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.