Andhra Fire News: दवा कंपनी में आग से झुलसे दो श्रमिक, आंध्र की फार्मा सिटी में हुई घटना

सूचना मिलते ही दमकलें मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पा लिया गया। आरंभिक खबरों में कहा गया है कि आग में दो लोग झुलस गए हैं। आग के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है।
Andhra Pradesh | Two injured in a fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada, Anakapalli. The fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/SVp172qUEp— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022
