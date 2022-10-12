Kerala: केरल में घर में मिले दो महिलाओं के क्षत-विक्षत शव, काले जादू के शक में बलि की आशंका

केरल के पथानामथिट्टा जिले में एक घर के अंदर दो महिलाओं के क्षत-विक्षत शव मिले हैं। आशंका है कि काले जादू के शक में ये हत्याएं की गई हैं। उन्हें इस घर में दफना दिया गया था।

Kerala | Two dismembered bodies have been found buried inside the premises of a house in the Pathanamthitta district



According to Police, the two women were killed allegedly as 'human sacrifices' in black magic rituals & three people persons have been arrested in this case. pic.twitter.com/nfq2HwQzmY