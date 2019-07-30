शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Two dead and one injured after a wall collapsed due to a landslide in Kalwa Thane

महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में दीवार के नीचे दबे कई लोग, दो की मौत, एक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 09:19 AM IST
Two dead and one injured after a wall collapsed due to a landslide in Kalwa Thane
- फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र में भूस्खलन के चलते एक दीवार गिर गई। ठाणे के कलवा में कल देर रात भूस्खलन के कारण दीवार गिरने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि एक घायल है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अब तक 19 लोगों को निकाला गया है।  फिलहाल घटनास्थल पर राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। मलबे के नीचे दबे सामान को भी निकाला जा रहा है। 
बता दें कि दो दिन पहले रविवार को मुंबई में जेजे अस्पताल के पास मौलाना शौकत अली रोड पर तड़के करीब 4 बजे नंद विलास इमारत की छत का हिस्सा ढह गया था। इस हादसे में एक व्यक्ति घायल हो गया था। 
wall collapsed landslide kalwa wall collapsed in thane thane
