लेह और जम्मू-कश्मीर को चीन का हिस्सा दिखाने पर ट्विटर ने संयुक्त संसदीय समिति से मांगी माफी

Twitter tenders verbal apology before joint parliamentary committee on personal data protection over location tag in a live broadcast showing Leh & J&K as part of China. Panel showed strong displeasure over it & asked Twitter to tender written apology & submit an affidavit. pic.twitter.com/ADnR3OxE34— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
