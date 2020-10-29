शहर चुनें
लेह और जम्मू-कश्मीर को चीन का हिस्सा दिखाने पर ट्विटर ने संयुक्त संसदीय समिति से मांगी माफी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 12:37 PM IST
ट्विटर (फाइल फोटो)
ट्विटर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ट्विटर

ट्विटर ने एक लाइव प्रसारण के दौरान चीन के हिस्से के तौर पर लेह और जम्मू-कश्मीर को दिखाने के लिए व्यक्तिगत डाटा संरक्षण पर संयुक्त संसदीय समिति से माफी मांगी है। समिति के पैनल ने इस पर कड़ी नाराजगी जताते हुए ट्विटर से लिखित माफी मांगने और एक हलफनामा प्रस्तुत करने को कहा था। इसके बाद उसने मौखिक तौर पर माफी मांग ली है।
