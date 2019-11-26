सबरीमाला में प्रवेश के लिए पहुंचीं तृप्ति देसाई, पहले मंदिर जा चुकीं बिंदु पर फेंका गया मिर्च पाउडर

महिला अधिकार कार्यकर्ता तृप्ति देसाई सबरीमला स्थित भगवान अयप्पा मंदिर में पूजा करने के लिए मंगलवार को कोच्चि पहुंचीं। देसाई के साथ इसी वर्ष जनवरी में मंदिर में दर्शन कर चुकीं बिंदु अम्मिनी और अन्य कार्यकर्ता कोच्चि अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर उतरी।
Kerala: Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who first entered the #Sabarimala temple in January this year, says, "a man sprayed chilli and pepper at my face,"outside Ernakulam city police commissioner's office today morning. pic.twitter.com/lt2M58264k— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019
Women's rights activist Trupti Desai at Kochi, early morning today: We'll visit #Sabarimala temple today on Constitution Day. Neither state government nor police can stop us from visiting the temple. Whether we get security or not we will visit the temple today. pic.twitter.com/7f4WMK6opI— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019
26 नवंबर 2019