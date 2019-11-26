सबरीमाला में प्रवेश के लिए पहुंचीं तृप्ति देसाई, पहले मंदिर जा चुकीं बिंदु पर फेंका गया मिर्च पाउडर

महिला अधिकार कार्यकर्ता तृप्ति देसाई सबरीमला स्थित भगवान अयप्पा मंदिर में पूजा करने के लिए मंगलवार को कोच्चि पहुंचीं। देसाई के साथ इसी वर्ष जनवरी में मंदिर में दर्शन कर चुकीं बिंदु अम्मिनी और अन्य कार्यकर्ता कोच्चि अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर उतरी।

Kerala: Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who first entered the #Sabarimala temple in January this year, says, "a man sprayed chilli and pepper at my face,"outside Ernakulam city police commissioner's office today morning. pic.twitter.com/lt2M58264k

वहीं, पुलिस कमिश्नर कार्यालय के बाहर बिंदु के चेहरे पर अज्ञात हमलावरों ने मिर्च पाउडर फेंक दिया। यह घटना तब हुई जब देसाई, बिंदु और अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं को हवाई अड्डे से कोच्चि शहर के पुलिस आयुक्तालय में ले जाया जा रहा था।गौरतलब हो कि 16 नवंबर को मंदिर के कपाट मंडल पूजा उत्सव के लिए खोले गए थे। सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा 2018 में हर उम्र की महिलाओं को मंदिर में प्रवेश दिए जाने का आदेश दिया गया था। हालांकि, इस निर्णय पर पुनर्विचार के लिए दायर याचिकाओं पर सात जजों की बड़ी बेंच सुनवाई करेगी।इससे पहले तृप्ति देसाई ने कहा कि संविधान दिवस के अवसर पर 26 नवंबर को वे लोग मंदिर में पूजा करना चाहेंगी। देसाई ने कहा कि उच्चतम न्यायालय के 2018 में सभी आयुवर्ग की महिलाओं को सबरीमला मंदिर में प्रवेश की अनुमति देने के आदेश के साथ वह यहां पहुंची हैं। महिला कार्यकर्ता ने कहा कि मैं मंदिर में पूजा करने के बाद ही केरल से जाऊंगी।पुणे की रहने वाली देसाई ने पिछले साल नवंबर में भी मंदिर में दर्शन करने का एक असफल प्रयास किया था। हाल ही में तृप्ति ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को पत्र भी लिखा था।

Women's rights activist Trupti Desai at Kochi, early morning today: We'll visit #Sabarimala temple today on Constitution Day. Neither state government nor police can stop us from visiting the temple. Whether we get security or not we will visit the temple today. pic.twitter.com/7f4WMK6opI