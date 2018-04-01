शहर चुनें

VIDEO: TRS नेताओं ने दिखाई भक्ति, तेलंगाना विधानसभा स्पीकर पर चढ़ाया दूध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 06:53 PM IST
TRS leaders poured Milk on Telangana assembly speaker s Madhusudhana Chary 
आपने भगवान की मूर्तियों पर दूध अभिषेक किया ही होगा या फिर किसी भक्त को ऐसा करते जरूर देखा होगा। यह भक्तों की भगवान के प्रति भक्ति को दर्शाता है। लेकिन तेलंगाना में दूध अभिषेक का एक अलग ही मामला सासने आया है। दरअसल तेलंगाना विधानसभा स्पीकर एस. मधुसूदन चारी पर तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति (टीआरएस) नेताओं ने जमकर दूध चढ़ाया।
बुपालापेल्ली जिले के शयामपेटा के ग्राम पंचायत ऑफिस का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचे मधुसूदन चारी को गांववासियों और पार्टी नेताओं ने मशहूर तमिल फिल्म ओके ओकाडू के एक सीन की तर्ज पर दूध चढ़ाया। 

इसका वीडियो भी सामने आया है जिसमें साफ देखा जा सकता है कि मधुसूदन पर दूध से भरी एक बाल्टी से लगातार दूध चढ़ाया गया। इस दौरान पार्टी नेताओं और गांववालों में जबरदस्त उत्साह दिखाई दिया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि हाल ही में तेलंगाना सरकार ने पंचायत राज एक्ट को पास किया है। जिसमें चार हजार से ज्यादा गांव में नई ग्राम पंचायत का गठन किया जाएगा जिसमें 1500 आदिवासी गांव भी शामिल हैं। गांवों में बढ़ते विकास से प्रभावित होकर और टीआरएस नेता विधानसभा स्पीकर को खुश करने के लिए दूध चढ़ाया।

देखिए वीडियो:- 



 
trs madhusudhana chary gram panchayat

