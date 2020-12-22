शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Travancore Devasom Board to start the Virtual booking for Sabarimala devotees from 6 pm today

केरलः सबरीमाला भक्तों के लिए आज शाम से वर्चुअल बुकिंग, एक दिन में 5000 लोगों को मिलेगी अनुमति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सबरीमाला Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 05:22 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सबरीमाला मंदिर
सबरीमाला मंदिर - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए केरल के त्रावणकोर देवसोम बोर्ड ने आज शाम 6 बजे से सबरीमाला भक्तों के लिए वर्चुअल क्यू बुकिंग शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। बोर्ड ने लोगों की संख्या सीमित करते हुए एक दिन में कुल 5000 लोगों को ही मंदिर में जाने की अनुमति दी है। वहीं 26 दिसंबर से मंदिर जाने वाले भक्तों को कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट साथ लाना अनिवार्य होगा।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national sabarimala case sabarimala kerala

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

राजनीतिक रैली
India News

वो छह सियासी चेहरे, जो अलविदा हो रहे 2020 में भारतीय राजनीति में छाए रहे

22 दिसंबर 2020

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दुर्घटना: कार में लगी आग
Agra

Agra: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर भीषण हादसा, कंटेनर से टकराई कार, पांच लोग जिंदा जले

22 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना (फाइल फोटो)
Cricket News

FIR दर्ज होने के बाद पहली बार सामने आए सुरेश रैना, देर रात पार्टी करने पर कही ये बात

22 दिसंबर 2020

बीजेपी सांसद।
Deoria

यूपी का ऐसा अनोखा शहर, जहां रहते हैं आठ सांसद

22 दिसंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

क्या है डीडीसी चुनाव, जम्मू-कश्मीर की राजनीति पर क्या होगा इसका प्रभाव, पढ़ें

22 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
हाथरस केस
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: दो-तीन वर्षों से चल रहा था बिटिया और संदीप का संबंध, बातचीत बंद होने से नाराज था आरोपी

22 दिसंबर 2020

करीमा बलूच (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाक के अत्याचारों से तंग होकर कनाडा भागीं बलूच कार्यकर्ता करीमा की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत

22 दिसंबर 2020

सुरेश रैना
Cricket News

भारतीय क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना पर FIR, मुंबई पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस, जानें पूरा मामला

22 दिसंबर 2020

mars transit 2020
Predictions

24 दिसंबर को मंगल करेंगे मेष राशि में प्रवेश, सभी 12 राशियों पर कैसा होगा प्रभाव

22 दिसंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव परिणाम 2020
Jammu

डीडीसी चुनाव परिणाम: घाटी में खिला कमल, गुपकार गठबंधन ने 100 से अधिक सीटों पर बनाई बढ़त

22 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X