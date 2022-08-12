Pawan Verma quits TMC: ममता को बड़ा झटका, उपाध्यक्ष पवन वर्मा ने टीएमसी से दिया इस्तीफा

पश्चिम बंगाल में सत्तारूढ़ ममता बनर्जी नीत तृणमूल कांग्रेस को शुक्रवार को एक और झटका लगा। पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव पवन के वर्मा ने आज पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया।

Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma