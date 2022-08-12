Pawan Verma quits TMC: ममता को बड़ा झटका, उपाध्यक्ष पवन वर्मा ने टीएमसी से दिया इस्तीफा

पश्चिम बंगाल में सत्तारूढ़ ममता बनर्जी नीत तृणमूल कांग्रेस को शुक्रवार को एक और झटका लगा। पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव पवन के वर्मा ने आज पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया।
पवन वर्मा पिछले साल ही तृणमूल कांग्रेस में शाामिल हुए थे। वे भारतीय विदेश सेवा के अधिकारी हैं। वे इससे पहले बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के सलाहकार थे। वे जून 2014 से जुलाई 2016 तक राज्यसभा सदस्य, जेडीयू के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव और राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता थे।
Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma— Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) August 12, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.