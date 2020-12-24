शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Thane municipal corporation rejects compensation proposal for bullet train

महाराष्ट्र: ठाणे नगर निगम बुलेट ट्रेन के लिए जमीन के मुआवजा प्रस्ताव को किया खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 24 Dec 2020 06:07 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Twitter

महाराष्ट्र में ठाणे नगर निगम ने कल बुलेट ट्रेन मार्ग के लिए ठाणे में लगभग 2000 हेक्टेयर भूमि के मुआवजे के प्रस्ताव को अस्वीकार कर दिया। ठाणे नगर निगम को शिवसेना नियंत्रित करती है।
