The midnight arrest of Congress Working President & Kodangal MLA @revanth_anumula is a stain on our democracy & a clear sign that the @trspartyonline fears an imminent loss. https://t.co/9Ffz2DDfL4 pic.twitter.com/wRXsF7IPkl

G N Reddy, Congress: KCR is misusing the police, the manner in which police entered his bedroom, it has never happened in India. Revanth Reddy (Cong candidate detained by police) is not an ordinary man, he is a Brahmos missile and this missile is going to finish TRS. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/yAHlifiuGc