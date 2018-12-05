शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Telangana Assembly elections 2018: Rahul gandhi rally in Suryapet

चाहता हूं कि आपके कपड़ों और मोबाइल पर मेड इन तेलंगाना लिखा हुआ हो: राहुल

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 04:42 PM IST
सूर्यापेट की रैली में राहुल गांधी, चंद्रबाबू नायडू और महागठबंधन के अन्य नेता।
सूर्यापेट की रैली में राहुल गांधी, चंद्रबाबू नायडू और महागठबंधन के अन्य नेता।
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव प्रचार के लिए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल आज कोदाद के सूर्यापेट पहुंचे। इस दौरान राहुल गांधी के साथ महागठबंधन के दूसरे नेता भी मौजूद थे। अपने भाषण में राहुल गांधी ने केसी राव सरकार को निशाने पर लेते हुए लोगों को मेड इन तेलंगाना का सपना दिखाया। 
विज्ञापन
राहुल गांधी ने कहा, आपके कपड़े और मोबाइल पर मेड इन चाइना लिखा रहता है। हम चाहते हैं कि एक दिन ऐसा भी आए कि आपके कपड़ों और मोबाइल पर मेड इन तेलंगाना लिखा हुआ हो। 



राहुल गांधी के साथ महागठबंधन के दूसरे नेता आंध्र प्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू और अन्य नेता भी मौजूद थे। बता दें कि इस बार कांग्रेस का टीडीपी और अन्य दलों के साथ गठबंधन हुआ है। 



तेलंगाना में भाजपा और टीआरएस को पछाड़ने के लिए कांग्रेस ने विपक्षी दलों के साथ गठबंधन किया है । इसमें एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू की तेलुगु देशम पार्टी (तेदेपा), भाकपा और नवगठित तेलंगाना जन समिति (तेजस) शामिल है। राज्य में भाजपा और टीआरएस अलग-अलग चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

 

Recommended

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

5 दिसंबर 2018

Cricket News

विश्व कप हीरो गौतम गंभीर ने लिया संन्यास, इस टीम के खिलाफ खेलेंगे करियर का आखिरी मैच

5 दिसंबर 2018

गौतम गंभीर
Cricket News

विश्व कप हीरो गौतम गंभीर ने लिया संन्यास, इस टीम के खिलाफ खेलेंगे करियर का आखिरी मैच

5 दिसंबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

5 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

दिल्ली रिसेप्शन में प्रियंका-निक को बधाई देने उमड़े दिग्गज, पीएम मोदी ने दिया ये गिफ्ट

4 दिसंबर 2018

priyanka nick
priyanka nick
Priyanka Nick
sophie turner
Bollywood

दिल्ली रिसेप्शन में प्रियंका-निक को बधाई देने उमड़े दिग्गज, पीएम मोदी ने दिया ये गिफ्ट

4 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

UPTET 2018 Result: टीईटी का परिणाम जारी, 33 फीसदी पास

5 दिसंबर 2018

Cricket News

सहवाग कभी नहीं भूल सकते वो 7 रन, इतिहास न रच पाने का हमेशा रहेगा मलाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

वीरेंद्र सहवाग
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
virender sehwag
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Cricket News

सहवाग कभी नहीं भूल सकते वो 7 रन, इतिहास न रच पाने का हमेशा रहेगा मलाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
telangana assembly elections telangana assembly elections 2018 election telangana election telangana chunav 2018 telangana assembly election updates rahul gandhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Strange Indian temple where men have to do makeup for getting beautiful wife and good job
Travel

भारत का ऐसा मंदिर जहां सुंदर पत्नी और अच्छी नौकरी के लिए मर्द करते हैं 16 श्रृंगार

5 दिसंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

1971 की जंग में भारतीय सेना ने रचा था इतिहास, मेरठ की इस डिवीजन ने पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों को चटाई थी धूल

5 दिसंबर 2018

Know why Experts Says Momos Are the Worst Street Food ever
Health & Fitness

मोमोज के लिए प्यार बना सकता है आपको बीमार

5 दिसंबर 2018

शिवलिंग
Varanasi

मंदिर कॉरिडोरः अब खुदाई में मिला शिवलिंग, पहले भी मिल चुके हैं मंदिर

4 दिसंबर 2018

Old Campbell Couple
World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

3 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुनील अरोड़ा
India News

सामान्य परिवार के सुनील अरोड़ा का आईएएस अधिकारी से मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त बनने तक का सफर

3 दिसंबर 2018

गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

25 दिसंबर को पीएम मोदी करेंगे देश के सबसे लंबे रेल-सड़क पुल का उद्घाटन

पीएम मोदी 25 दिसंबर को करेंगे बोगीबील पुल का उद्धाटन।

5 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
एचसी गुप्ता
India News

कोयला घोटाला : पूर्व कोयला सचिव सहित अन्य दोषियों को अदालत ने सजा सुनाई

5 दिसंबर 2018

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों लाला की दुकान चलाना बंद करें: ओवैसी

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एचआईवी से संक्रमित महिला ने झील में कूदकर की आत्महत्या, लोगों ने पानी लेना किया बंद

5 दिसंबर 2018

Shiv sena slams BJP over Bulandshahr violence
India News

बुलंदशहर हिंसा पर शिवसेना ने साधा भाजपा पर निशाना, 80 सीटों को लेकर किया ये सवाल

5 दिसंबर 2018

BJP, Congress, TRS
India News

तेलंगाना चुनाव 2018: मुशीराबाद क्षेत्र में दिलचस्प चुनावी मुकाबला

5 दिसंबर 2018

American civilian killed in Andaman came to India on an adventures trip 
India News

रोमांचक यात्रा पर भारत आया था अंडमान में मारा गया अमेरिकी नागरिक

5 दिसंबर 2018

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
India News

वाड्रा ने सरकार पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- प्रतिष्ठा को धूमिल करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है

5 दिसंबर 2018

lok sabha election 2019 : BJP Rath Yatra will change political synerio in west bengal
India News

भाजपा की रथयात्रा से पश्चिम बंगाल में बदल जाएगा सियासी खेल : दिलीप घोष

5 दिसंबर 2018

पीएम और योगी पर बिगड़े अकबरुद्दीन
India News

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी का पीएम मोदी पर विवादित बयान, कहा- इतना बोलूंगा कान से खून बहने लगेगा

3 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

यहां देखिए सबसे बुजुर्ग यू-ट्यूबर मस्तानम्मा की कुछ खास बातें

सबसे बुजुर्ग यू-ट्यूबर मस्तानम्मा नहीं रहीं। मस्तानम्मा का निधन 107 की उम्र में हो गया। मस्तानम्मा के बारे में हम आपको बताते हैं कुछ खास बातें।

5 दिसंबर 2018

इंडिया न्यूज 2:03

बुलंदशहर कांड के मुख्य आरोपी योगेश राज ने जारी किया वीडियो, खुद को बताया बेगुनाह

5 दिसंबर 2018

अमित शाह 0:47

देखिए, अमित शाह ने बुलंदशहर हिंसा पर क्या कहा?

5 दिसंबर 2018

नितिन गडकरी 1:10

एमपी, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान में BJP की सरकार बनाने का दावा

5 दिसंबर 2018

क्रिश्चियन मिशेल 1:32

देखिए, आखिर कैसे क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को लाया गया भारत?

5 दिसंबर 2018

Related

मनोहर परिकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोवा के मुख्य सचिव को अदालत का निर्देश, पर्रिकर की स्थिति पर हलफनामा दाखिल करें

5 दिसंबर 2018

केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती नहीं लड़ेंगी अगला लोकसभा चुनाव, ये बताई वजह

4 दिसंबर 2018

राजधानी एक्सप्रेस
India News

एसी-3 में बढ़ा महिलाओं का कोटा, रेलवे ने जारी किया सर्कुलर

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

किसान को 750 किलो प्याज की उपज के मिले 1064 रुपये, पीएम को दान किए, अब पीएमओ ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

5 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

5 दिसंबर 2018

BJP will form the Government again in all three states with majority said nitin gadkari
India News

छत्तीसगढ़, मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान में पूर्ण बहुमत से बनेगी भाजपा की सरकार : गडकरी

5 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.