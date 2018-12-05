Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kodad: There is 'Made in China' written on your clothes and mobiles. We want a day to come when there is 'Made in Telangana' written on your clothes, mobiles etc. #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/u7J7lfI06Z— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP-Congress alliance leaders at a rally in Kodad, Suryapet. #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/1m8afzNgZI— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2018
