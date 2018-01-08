Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court would examine Constitutional validity of section 377 in LGBT Case

समलैंगिकता पर फिर से बहस के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार, तय करेगा अपराध है या नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 03:16 PM IST
Supreme Court would examine Constitutional validity of section 377 in LGBT Case
अक्काई, एलजीबीटी कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : ANI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट समलैंगिकता को अपराध बताने वाली आईपीसी की धारा 377 के अपने फैसले पर पुनर्विचार करेगा। सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने मामले को मुख्य न्यायाधीश की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय जजों की बेंच के पास भेज दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस भेजकर जवाब मांगा है। 

यह भी पढ़ें: समलैंगिकता को अपराध श्रेणी के दायरे से हटाने पर सुप्रीमकोर्ट का इनकार

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एलजीबीटी (समलैंगिक) समुदाय के पांच सदस्यों ने याचिका दायर कर गुहार लगाई कि वे अपने प्राकृतिक यौन पसंद की वजह से पुलिस के डर में जी रहे हैं। उन्होंने याचिका में दलील दी है कि दो व्यस्कों के बीच शारीरिक संबंध क्या अपराध हैं और इस पर बहस की जरूरत है। अपनी इच्छा से किसी को चुनने वालों को भय के माहौल में नहीं रहना चाहिए। 
 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस भेजा है और इस मुद्दे पर अपना पक्ष रखने को कहा है। 

एलजीबीटी कार्यकर्ता अक्काई ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर खुशी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा है कि, 'हमें इसका स्वागत करना चाहिए। भारतीय न्याय व्यवस्था पर हमारा अब भी यकीन है। हम 21वीं सदी में रहते हैं। सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों को चुप्पी तोड़नी चाहिए और लोगों के व्यक्तिगत यौन पसंद का सम्मान करना चाहिए। 
 

भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 377 के तहत समलैंगिक यौन संबंध यानि पुरुष और पुरुष व महिला और महिला के बीच बनाए गए यौन संबंध अपराध की श्रेणी में आते हैं। नाज फाउंडेशन मामले में दिए फैसले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 377 को अपराध की श्रेणी से बाहर कर दिया था। लेकिन बाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को पलट दिया और समलैंगिकता को अपराध करार दिया था। 
lgbt homosexuality supreme court
