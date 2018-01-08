SC also issues notice to the Centre seeking response on a writ petition filed by five members of LGBT community, who say they live in fear of Police because of their natural sexual preferences.

We need to welcome it. We still have hope from Indian judiciary. We are living in 21st century. All politicians & political parties must break their silence & support individual's sexuality: Akkai, LGBT Activist on SC bench to reconsider constitutional validity of section 377 pic.twitter.com/pXWSL7TMTW