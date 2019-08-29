शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court started hearing Ayodhya Ram Temple and Babri Masjid land dispute case

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पांच न्यायाधीशों की पीठ ने सुनवाई शुरू की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Aug 2019 11:09 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : ANI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में राम मंदिर और बाबरी मस्जिद भूमि विवाद पर सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। ये सुनवाई मख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच न्यायाधीशों की संवैधानिक पीठ कर रही है। आज सुनवाई का 15वां दिन है।
Recommended

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

हिंदू संस्था ने सुनवाई में कहा: बाबर न तो अयोध्या गया, न ही मस्जिद के लिए मंदिर गिराने का आदेश दिया

28 अगस्त 2019

अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुरू की सुनवाई, निर्मोही आखाड़े के वकील पेश करेंगे दलील

26 अगस्त 2019

अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या: याचिकाकर्ता के वकील ने कहा- मैं उपासक हूं और मुझे विवादित स्थल पर पूजा का अधिकार है

22 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
टेंट में रामलला
Lucknow

खाते में करोड़ों, फिर भी मुफलिसी के शिकार रामलला, साल में एक बार ही बनते हैं कपड़े

22 अगस्त 2019

Ram Mandir K Parasaran
India News

जीवन के नब्बे बसंत देख चुका यह शख्स कर रहा है रामलला की पैरवी, हैरत में डालते हैं उनके तर्क

21 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रामलला के वकील ने भगवान राम को बताया नाबालिग

21 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
supreme court ram temple babri masjid ayodhya case chief justice of india cji ranjan gogoi hearing constitutional bench सुप्रीम कोर्ट अयोध्या बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद रंजन गोगोई सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई संवैधानिक पीठ
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

बांदा में श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता
Kanpur

बांदाः श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता में एक देश-एक चुनाव व्यवस्था पर विचार

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सरकार ने ‘घातक’ ड्रोन से निपटने के लिए समिति बनाई, एक महीने में गृह मंत्रालय को सौंपेगी रिपोर्ट

29 अगस्त 2019

Internet User
Jammu

जम्मू के पांच जिलों में मोबाइल सेवा शुरू, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के बाद से थी बंद

29 अगस्त 2019

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट
India News

प्राइवेट पार्ट में 20 लाख रुपये छिपाकर बैंकॉक जा रही थी अफ्रीकी महिला, मुंबई हवाई अड्डे पर पकड़ी गई

29 अगस्त 2019

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

75 दिन का लेखा-जोखा: सरकार ने पहले ही सत्र में पास कराए रिकॉर्ड 38 बिल

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: राजेंद्र नगर में एक यूनिट पर आठ के बजाय बना दिए 20 फ्लैट, तीन सुपरवाइजर निलंबित

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फर्जी पत्रकार चंदन राय और भाई पर धोखाधड़ी के चार और मामले दर्ज

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

ओडिशा: मुठभेड़ में शीर्ष माओवादी नेता मारा गया, एक जवान शहीद

29 अगस्त 2019

साक्षी चोपड़ा और रामांनद सागर
Bollywood

काफी बोल्ड है रामानंद सागर की पड़पोती साक्षी चोपड़ा, शाहरुख खान के बेटे से है ये कनेक्शन

28 अगस्त 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

'इंशाअल्लाह' के बंद होते ही सलमान ने इंस्टा पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, लिखा-'now chilling'

28 अगस्त 2019

Muslim organisations on scrapping article 370 said you can not buy loyalty forcefully
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर बोले मुस्लिम संगठन- जबरदस्ती नहीं खरीदी जा सकती वफादारी

बयान में नौजवानों से अपील की गई है कि वे विरोधी शक्तियों, शत्रुओं और गैर जिम्मेदार मीडिया के बहकावे में आकर सोशल मीडिया पर आधारहीन समाचारों और अफवाहों को प्रकाशित करने से बचें।

29 अगस्त 2019

पाक विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी
India News

पाकिस्तान का यूटर्न, विदेश मंत्री कुरैशी बोले- भारत के लिए नहीं बंद किया हवाई क्षेत्र

29 अगस्त 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

फिट इंडिया के आगाज पर बोले मोदी- बॉडी फिट तो माइंड हिट, जीरो इनवेस्टमेंट, 100% रिटर्न

29 अगस्त 2019

भारत के पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति एमैनुअल मैक्रों (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनएसएस स्तर की बैठक आज, भारत को 36 और राफेल बेचना चाहता है फ्रांस

29 अगस्त 2019

गजनवी मिसाइल
India News

कश्मीर पर बौखलाए पाक ने बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल गजनवी का किया परीक्षण, इमरान ने दी बधाई

29 अगस्त 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम की सलाह, मंत्रालय में रिश्तेदारों की नियुक्ति न करें मंत्री, सिर्फ पूरे होने वाले वादे करें

29 अगस्त 2019

तमिलनाडु में पांच स्थानों पर छापा
India News

आतंकी खतरे के बीच तमिलनाडु में पांच स्थानों पर एनआईए ने मारे छापे, कई चीजें बरामद

29 अगस्त 2019

Professor will be recruited in up Medical colleges without reservation
India News

यूपी में बिना आरक्षण के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में होगी प्रोफेसरों की भर्ती, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी इजाजत

29 अगस्त 2019

Top 5 News Of 29 August
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

29 अगस्त 2019

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

गुजरात: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने किया बैटरी से चलने वाली बसों का उद्धाटन

29 अगस्त 2019

मंत्रियों पर सख्त पीएम मोदी, कहा मंत्रालयों में रिश्तेदारों की ना करें भर्ती

पीएम मोदी ने बुधवार को मंत्रीपरिषद की बैठक में अपने मंत्रियों को कई हिदायतें दीं। पीएम ने साफ कहा कि मंत्री मंत्रालयों में अपने रिश्तेदारों की नियुक्तियां ना करें। साथ ही उन्हें वक्त का पाबंद रहने को भी कहा है।

29 अगस्त 2019

दिल्ली सीसीटीवी 2:03

दिल्ली के पांडवनगर में छिना महिला से पर्स, केजरीवाल सरकार के लगाए सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ वीडियो

29 अगस्त 2019

केबीसी 3:07

कभी मरा समझकर कूड़े में फेंक दी गई दिव्यांग नूपुर चौहान ने KBC में आकर पूरा किया सपना

28 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:02

नेशनल अवार्ड को लेकर कैमरे पर ये बोले विकी कौशल, पछताओगे की पार्टी में याद किया 90’s का जमाना

28 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:24

देखिए, मिशन पानी पर अमिताभ बच्चन बोल गए क्या ऐसा कि चेहरा ताकते रहे नेता और केंद्रीय मंत्री

28 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का आरोप- एनआरसी को लेकर लोगों में डर पैदा कर रहे हैं अमित शाह

29 अगस्त 2019

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट
India News

प्राइवेट पार्ट में 20 लाख रुपये छिपाकर बैंकॉक जा रही थी अफ्रीकी महिला, मुंबई हवाई अड्डे पर पकड़ी गई

29 अगस्त 2019

Bhima Koregaon : Bombay HC Asks Gonsalves To Explain Why He Had Certain Books And CDs With Him
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा : हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा, आपके घर में क्यों थी राष्ट्र विरोधी सामग्री वाली सीडी-किताबें

29 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अब हालात सामान्य हैं
India News

आरएसएस नेता का कांग्रेस पर आरोप, कश्मीर का भारत में विलय न करके नेहरू ने किया विश्वासघात

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सेना के जवान को चलती ट्रेन से दिया धक्का, हालत गंभीर

29 अगस्त 2019

Sitaram Yechury, Kashmiri Student Allowed By Supreme Court To Go To jammu and kashmir
India News

जम्मू के पांच जिलों में मोबाइल सेवा शुरू, येचुरी श्रीनगर और रक्षा मंत्री पहुंचे लद्दाख

29 अगस्त 2019

