स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को अयोग्य ठहराये जाने के मामले में SC ने EC और स्पीकर से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 10:30 AM IST
Supreme Court seeks reply from Election Commission or Speaker on Vishwajit Rane matter
Supreme Court of India
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को गोवा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री विश्वजीत राणे को अयोग्य ठहराये जाने के मामले में चुनाव आयोग और गोवा विधानसभा के स्पीकर जवाब मांगा है। राणे को अयोग्य ठहराये जाने के मामले में कांग्रेस ने याचिका दायर की थी। 

इस मामले में चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की पीठ ने 6 हफ्तों में जवाब देने के लिए कहा है। आपको बता दें कि कांग्रेस ने अपनी याचिका में कहा है कि राणे उनके टिकट पर विधायक चुने गये थे और पिछले साल मनोहर परिकर सरकार द्वारा बहुमत साबित करने से पहले उन्होंने इस्तीफा दे दिया था। 

याचिका में यह भी कहा गया है कि स्पीकर ने गलत तरीके से राणे का इस्तीफा स्वीकार किया। आपको बता दें कि राणे पर्रिकर सरकार में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हैं। 
supreme court goa manohar parrikar

