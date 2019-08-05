शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

1984 दंगा मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूर्व कांग्रेसी नेता सज्जन कुमार को जमानत देने से किया इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 11:49 AM IST
sajjan kumar
sajjan kumar - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूर्व कांग्रेस नेता सज्जन कुमार को जमानत देने से इनकार कर दिया है। सज्जन कुमार को 1984 के सिख विरोधी दंगों में उम्रकैद की सजा मिली हुई है।
supreme court sajjan kumar 1984 anti sikh riots grants bail refuses congress leader कांग्रेस नेता सज्जन कुमार 1984 सिख विरोधी दंगे जमानत सुप्रीम कोर्ट
