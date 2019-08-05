1984 दंगा मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूर्व कांग्रेसी नेता सज्जन कुमार को जमानत देने से किया इनकार

Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to former Congress leader, Sajjan Kumar, convicted to life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. pic.twitter.com/IAKBiG17eT— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अनुच्छेद 370 पर सरकार के बड़े फैसले के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी थोड़ी देर में देश को संबोधित करेंगे।
5 अगस्त 2019