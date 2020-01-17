शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea regarding issue of MPs not attending Parliament

सांसदों के संसद न आने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किया सुनवाई से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 12:31 PM IST
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को उस याचिका पर सुनवाई करने से मना कर दिया जो सांसदों के संसद न आने को लेकर दाखिल की हुई थी। अदालत ने याचिकाकर्ता से कहा कि वह अध्यक्ष के पास जाएं। अदालत ने याचिकाकर्ता अनिल दत्त शर्मा को याचिका वापस लेने और अध्यक्ष के समक्ष प्रतिनिधित्व करने की स्वतंत्रता दे दी है।
विज्ञापन

अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Auto News

सार्वनजिक और सरकारी वाहन इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों में तब्दील हों, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दाखिल

17 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सीजेआई बोबडे ने दिया प्रस्ताव- क्यों न सुप्रीम कोर्ट में वकालत के लिए न्यूनतम तजुर्बा तय हो

17 जनवरी 2020

सीपीए सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला।
Lucknow

लखनऊः ओम बिरला ने कहा, सदन को व्यवधान रहित चलाने के लिए बदले जाएं नियम

17 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

पीएमसी बैंक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर लगाई रोक, आरोपियों को रहना होगा जेल में

16 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा मुस्लिम लीग, संचालन पर रोक लगाने की मांग की

16 जनवरी 2020

aries
Predictions

मकर राशि में शनि: मेष राशि पर शनि की साढ़ेसाती कब-कब और इसका असर

16 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
supreme court parliament loksabha speaker petition
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मुकेश की दया याचिका राष्ट्रपति को भेजी
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: राष्ट्रपति ने खारिज की मुकेश की दया याचिका

17 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी विनय शर्मा ने जेल में की आत्महत्या की कोशिश, शौचालय में फंदा बनाकर लटका

17 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह
Bollywood

सद्गुरु पर फूटा सुशांत सिंह का गुस्सा, कहा- 'आपके साथ बिताए दो दिन जिंदगी का सबसे बुरा अनुभव'

17 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel murder case stf found gaurav mobile near gaur city
Delhi NCR

कहीं रंजिश में तो नहीं की गई गौरव की हत्या, मोबाइल मिलने से गहराया शक

17 जनवरी 2020

सुनंदा पुष्कर- शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुनंदा पुष्कर: छह साल बाद भी रहस्य बनी है मौत की वजह, शरीर पर मिले थे चोट के 12 निशान

17 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

एक हफ्ते में Chhapaak और Tanhaji ने कमा लिए इतने करोड़, जानें किसने मारी बाजी

17 जनवरी 2020

Javed Akhtar
Bollywood

सड़कों पर सोते थे जावेद अख्तर, इस फिल्म के लिए अमिताभ से भी ज्यादा वसूली फीस

17 जनवरी 2020

kamal Amrohi
Bollywood

तीन बच्चों के पिता कमाल अमरोही के प्यार में पड़ गईं थीं मीना कुमारी, दो घंटे में रचाई शादी

17 जनवरी 2020

shashi kapoor
Bollywood

फिल्मों में फ्लॉप हुए शशि कपूर के इस बेटे ने खुद लिखी अपनी किस्मत, आज दुनियाभर में हैं चर्चे

17 जनवरी 2020

Ashoke Pandit
Bollywood

अशोक पंडित ने जेएनयू छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष को लगाई लताड़, कश्मीर पर दिया था विवादित बयान

17 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पर्यटन मंत्री के सुरेंद्रन
India News

केरल सरकार के बीफ वाले पोस्टर पर विवाद, ट्विटर पर रेसिपी साझा की

केरल टूरिज्म द्वारा अपने आधिकारिक ट्वीटर पेज से बीफ के व्यंजन को लेकर किए गए ट्वीट पर विवाद शुरू हो गया है। मकर संक्रांति के दिन किए गए इस ट्वीट को लेकर लोगों ने कहा कि इससे उनकी भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं।

17 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
जलीस अंसारी
India News

'डॉक्टर बम' के नाम से मशहूर, बम धमाकों का आरोपी जमील अंसारी लापता, पैरोल पर आया था बाहर

17 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

डॉक्टर एमएम कलबुर्गी मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उमादेवी कलबुर्गी की याचिका का किया निपटारा

17 जनवरी 2020

जी सैट 30
India News

इसरो का सबसे ताकतवर उपग्रह जीसैट-30 लॉन्च, 5जी सेवा को मिलेगी रफ्तार

17 जनवरी 2020

कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया: सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कार्ति को मिली राहत, निकाल सकेंगे 20 करोड़ रुपये

17 जनवरी 2020

अबदुल्लाह आजम खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आजम खान के बेटे को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका, हाईकोर्ट के फैसले पर रोक लगाने से इनकार

17 जनवरी 2020

बिपिन रावत पर भड़के ओवैसी
India News

CDS बिपिन रावत के डी-रेडिक्लाइजेशन वाले बयान पर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की खरी-खरी

17 जनवरी 2020

एस-400 मिसाइल
India News

भारत को सभी एस-400 मिसाइलों की आपूर्ति 2025 तक : रूस

17 जनवरी 2020

छह एसडीपीआई समर्थक गिरफ्तार
India News

कर्नाटक में छह लोग गिरफ्तार, भाजपा-आरएसएस समर्थकों पर किया था हमला

17 जनवरी 2020

शिरडी साईं बाबा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

साई बाबा के जन्मस्थान को लेकर विवाद, पाथरी को जन्मस्थली बताने पर नाराज हुए शिरडी के लोग

17 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

कहानी के लिए अमिताभ बच्चन से भी ज्यादा फीस लेते थे जावेद अख्तर

जावेद अख्तर को 8 बार लिरिक्स के लिए फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड मिला है। उनके उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए 5 बार नेशनल अवॉर्ड भी मिल चुका है। भारत सरकार द्वारा वो पद्मश्री और पद्म भूषण से भी सम्मानित किए जा चुके हैं। जावेद अख्तर का असली नाम जादू है।

17 जनवरी 2020

जी सैट 30 1:46

इसरो का सबसे ताकतवर उपग्रह जीसैट-30 लॉन्च, 5जी सेवा को मिलेगी रफ्तार

17 जनवरी 2020

बिपिन रावत पर भड़के ओवैसी 5:42

CDS बिपिन रावत के डी-रेडिक्लाइजेशन वाले बयान पर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की खरी-खरी

17 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 2:03

Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों की फांसी में देरी पर रो पड़ीं निर्भया की मां , पीएम मोदी को कह दी ये बड़ी बात

17 जनवरी 2020

करीम लाला 1:12

नहीं थमा करीम लाला के साथ इंदिरा की तस्वीर का विवाद, अब साथ दिखे राजीव और बाल ठाकरे

17 जनवरी 2020

Related

निर्भया केस
India News

Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों की फांसी में देरी पर रो पड़ीं निर्भया की मां , पीएम मोदी को कह दी ये बड़ी बात

17 जनवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल का केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना, पूछा- कौन करना चाहता है देविंदर सिंह को खामोश

17 जनवरी 2020

पत्रकार कदाविल राशिद के साथ हाथापाई हुई
India News

केरल: पूर्व डीजीपी से सवाल पूछने पर पत्रकार कदाविल राशिद के साथ हुई हाथापाई

17 जनवरी 2020

करीम लाला
India News

नहीं थमा करीम लाला के साथ इंदिरा की तस्वीर का विवाद, अब साथ दिखे राजीव और बाल ठाकरे

17 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: आईएनएस शिवालिक पर नाविक ने सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से खुद को मारी गोली

17 जनवरी 2020

पीड़ित भाऊसाहब अहिरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र: 300 रुपये कमाने वाले मजदूर को आयकर विभाग ने भेजा एक करोड़ का नोटिस

17 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited