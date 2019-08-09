घर खरीदारों को वित्तीय ऋणदाता का दर्जा रहेगा बरकरार: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

Supreme Court order upholds the financial creditor's tag to home buyers. SC said that Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act has to be read harmoniously with Consumer Protection Act & Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
IBC will prevail in case of any conflict. pic.twitter.com/DPSkxabZ80
पाकिस्तान के रेल मंत्री शेख राशिद अहमद ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत में कहा कि उनके कार्यकाल के दौरान समझौता एक्सप्रेस की सेवाएं जारी नहीं रहेंगी। उनका कहना है कि जिन यात्रियों ने एडवांस बुकिंग करवाई हुई थी उन्हें रिफंड दिया जाएगा।
9 अगस्त 2019