Supreme Court order upholds the financial creditor tag to home buyers

घर खरीदारों को वित्तीय ऋणदाता का दर्जा रहेगा बरकरार: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 11:21 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने घर खरीदारों को वित्तीय ऋणदाता का दर्जा देने वाले दिवाला एवं ऋणशोधन अक्षमता संहिता (आईबीसी) के संशोधनों को बरकरार रखते हुए कहा कि इससे बिल्डरों के अधिकारों का हनन नहीं होता।
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कहा कि रेरा कानून को आईबीसी में संशोधन के साथ सामंजस्य में देखा जाए। विवाद की स्थिति में आईबीसी मान्य होगा।

साल 2018 में संसद ने दिवालिया और ऋण शोधन अक्षमता संशोधन कानून को पारित किया था, जिसमें घर खरीदारों और निवेशकों को दिवालिया घोषित कंपनी का ऋणदाता माना गया था।
 
supreme court real estate regulation and development act supreme court order real estate act home buyers
