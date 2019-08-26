शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court Constitution bench started hearing in Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid case

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुरू की सुनवाई, निर्मोही आखाड़े के वकील पेश करेंगे दलील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 12:00 PM IST
अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय की पांच न्यायाधीशों की संवैधानिक पीठ ने मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई के नेतृत्व में राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद की सुनवाई शुरू कर दी है। आज निर्मोही अखाड़े के वकील अदालत में अपनी दलील पेश करेंगे।
Recommended

प्रेसीडेंसी विश्वविद्यालय
India News

कोलकाता: विश्वविद्यालय ने 'राम के नाम' डॉक्यूमेंट्री की स्क्रीनिंग करने से रोका

26 अगस्त 2019

वकील हनुमान प्रसाद अग्रवाल
Chhattisgarh

वकील ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल किया शपथपत्र, कहा- सभी अग्रवाल राम के वंशज

23 अगस्त 2019

अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या: याचिकाकर्ता के वकील ने कहा- मैं उपासक हूं और मुझे विवादित स्थल पर पूजा का अधिकार है

22 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रामलला के वकील ने भगवान राम को बताया नाबालिग

21 अगस्त 2019

अयोध्या मसले पर सुनवाई
India News

मस्जिद या तो मंदिर ढहाकर बनी, या मंदिर के अवशेष पर:  रामलला विराजमान   

21 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की प्रेग्नेंसी के बारे में पता चलते ही डिप्रेशन में चले गए थे मधुर भंडारकर, आज भी होता दुख

26 अगस्त 2019

madhur bhandarkar
ऐश्वर्या राय ब्च्चन
ऐश्वर्या राय ब्च्चन
ऐश्वर्या राय ब्च्चन
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की प्रेग्नेंसी के बारे में पता चलते ही डिप्रेशन में चले गए थे मधुर भंडारकर, आज भी होता दुख

26 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
supreme court constitution bench ram janmabhoomi babri masjid nirmohi akhada सुप्रीम कोर्ट संवैधानिक पीठ



Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गुलाम नबी आजाद, महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के नजरबंद नेताओं पर फैसला जल्द, विदेश से पीएम मोदी के लौटने का इंतजार

26 अगस्त 2019

अमेजन जंगल में लगी भयंकर आग
World

अमेजन के जंगलों में आग बुझाने की कोशिशें तेज, जी7 ने किया ब्राजील के समर्थन का एलान

26 अगस्त 2019

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

10 साल बाद राजनीति में फिर कदम रखेंगे संजय दत्त, महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री ने किया दावा

26 अगस्त 2019

Bio diversity park
Varanasi

उत्तर प्रदेश के 16 जिलों में बनेगा जैव विविधता पार्क, पर्यटन को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

26 अगस्त 2019

चाकू से कान काटा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

बरेली में गुस्साये दामाद ने चबाई सास की नाक, चाकू से काट दिया कान

26 अगस्त 2019

Suniel Shetty
Bollywood

बेटी की फिल्म में दखलअंदाजी के आरोप पर बोले सुनील शेट्टी, कहा- ये बात कोई प्रोड्यूसर नहीं...

26 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बिना टैग वाले वाहन चालकों को सात दिन की राहत

26 अगस्त 2019

पासपोर्ट
Aligarh

मुस्लिम महिला ने हिंदू महिला के नाम से बनवाया पासपोर्ट, इस तरह पकड़ी गई

26 अगस्त 2019

prabhas
Bollywood

कपिल के शो में प्रभास ने किया 5 हजार से ज्यादा लव प्रपोजल मिलने का खुलासा, बोले- मैंने इसे कभी..

26 अगस्त 2019

karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कुपोषण से बच्ची की मौत पर पिता और दादी को छह माह कैद

26 अगस्त 2019

Most Read

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भ्रष्टाचार पर मोदी सरकार का एक और वार, फिर 22 अफसरों को जबरन किया रिटायर

जनहित के मौलिक नियम 56 (जे) के तहत 22 अधीक्षक / एओ रैंक के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को सेवानिवृत्त किया गया है। इन सभी पर भ्रष्टाचार और अन्य आरोप लगे थे।

26 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को खतरा कम, एसपीजी हटाई गई, जेड प्लस सुरक्षा में रहेंगे

26 अगस्त 2019

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
India News

झारखंड और महाराष्ट्र में नहीं चलेगा नीतीश का 'तीर', चुनाव चिन्ह फ्रीज

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मौसम: मध्यप्रदेश, गुजरात सहित इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश के चलते अगले 24 घंटे भारी

26 अगस्त 2019

बैठक में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

माओवाद के खात्मे के लिए अमित शाह ने बुलाई बैठक, कई राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री हुए शामिल

26 अगस्त 2019

गुजरात के 80 लोग पाकिस्तान में फंसे हुए हैं
India News

गुजरात: पाकिस्तान में फंसे गोधरा के रहने वाले 80 लोग, भारत सरकार से मांगी मदद

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
India News

आईएएस अधिकारी के इस्तीफे के बहाने प्रियंका का मोदी सरकार पर निशाना

26 अगस्त 2019

supreme court
India News

आम्रपाली खरीदारों को राहतः सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश, एनबीसीसी जल्दी पूरा करे प्रोजेक्ट

26 अगस्त 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद, महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के नजरबंद नेताओं पर फैसला जल्द, विदेश से पीएम मोदी के लौटने का इंतजार

26 अगस्त 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
India News

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने केंद्र पर साधा निशाना, कहा- गड़बड़ी के लिए कौन जिम्मेदार, नोटबंदी? जीएसटी? नीतियां

26 अगस्त 2019

सौरव गांगुली और एमएस धोनी को विराट कोहली ने पछाड़ा, किया ये बड़ा कारनामा

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने जहां टेस्ट क्रिकेट में भारत की सफलता की नई इबारत लिखी तो उनकी कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने रविवार को वेस्टइंडीज को दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले मैच में 318 रन के अंतर से मात दी।

26 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:39

लता के जिस गाने को गाकर रानू मंडल हुईं मशहूर उसके बोल लिखने वाले संतोष आनंद हैं बदहाल

26 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:10

UAE ने पीएम मोदी को 'ऑर्डर ऑफ जायद' से नवाजा, बौखलाए पाकिस्तानी ट्विटर पर#ShameOnUAE चला रहे

25 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:22

लैक्मे फैशन वीक 2019: आयुष्मान खुराना, दिशा पाटनी और अनन्या पांडे ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा

25 अगस्त 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी 2:23

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का पाक पर हमला, कही ये बड़ी बात

25 अगस्त 2019

कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: सिद्धारमैया का कुमारस्वामी पर हमला- मुझे दोस्त नहीं हमेशा दुश्मन समझा

26 अगस्त 2019

अधीर रंजन चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अधीर बोले: राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक को जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा का अध्यक्ष बना देना चाहिए

26 अगस्त 2019

बीते गुरुवार को पेशी के दौरान पी. चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला: चिदंबरम की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज

26 अगस्त 2019

आज की बड़ी खबरें जिनपर रहेगी नजर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

26 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोंट ब्लैंक पेन के शौकीन थे जेटली, बेटे रोहन के लिए इतालवी कंपनी से खरीदा था पहला जूता

26 अगस्त 2019

F-21 fighter jet (File Photo)
India News

1500 करोड़ के 114 लड़ाकू विमानों की खरीद के लिए भारतीय वायु सेना ने किया वैश्विक बाजार का रुख

26 अगस्त 2019

