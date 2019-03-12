Supreme Court also asks the Election Commission to furnish by March 28 details of the addition and deletion of names in electoral roll between Jan 1, 2018 and Jan 1, 2019. https://t.co/7AFnd1WWA6— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव की प्रक्रिया को लंबा इसलिए खींचा गया है ताकि भाजपा बंगाल को परेशान करने के लिए एक और हमला करा सके।
12 मार्च 2019