सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एनआरसी मतदाता सूची को लेकर चुनाव आयोग से पूछा सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 11:39 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने आज नेशनल रजिस्टर ऑफ सिटिजनशिप (एनआरसी) को लेकर चुनाव आयोग से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है। अदालत ने चुनाव आयोग से पूछा है कि उसने उन नामों को लेकर क्या कार्रवाई की है जिसमें लोगों के नाम मतदाता सूची में तो हैं लेकिन 31 जुलाई को प्रकाशित हुई असम की एनआरसी सूची में नहीं हैं।
इसके अलावा न्यायालय ने चुनाव आयोग से कहा है कि वह 28 मार्च तक इस बात की जानकारी दे कि उसने 1 जनवरी, 2018 से लेकर 1 जनवरी, 2019 के बीच मतदाता सूची में कितने नामों को जोड़ा है और कितनों के नाम हटाए हैं।
 

supreme court election commission of india electoral roll assam nrc सुप्रीम कोर्ट चुनाव आयोग
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

mamata banerjee
India News

एक और 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' के लिए लंबा खींचा जा रहा है लोकसभा चुनाव: ममता बनर्जी

मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव की प्रक्रिया को लंबा इसलिए खींचा गया है ताकि भाजपा बंगाल को परेशान करने के लिए एक और हमला करा सके।

12 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बहराइच के युवती की किराए के कमरे में लाश मिली

12 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान लगातार कर रहा है सीजफायर उल्लंघन, एलओसी पर एफ-16 को किया तैनात

12 मार्च 2019

बालाकोट में स्थित आतंकी कैंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

खुलासा : एयर स्ट्राइक में भारतीय वायुसेना ने मस्जिद बचाकर आतंकी कैंपों को किया था ध्वस्त

12 मार्च 2019

अजित डोभाल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'राहुल गांधी का दावा गलत, मसूद अजहर के साथ नहीं गए थे अजीत डोभाल'

12 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

डांडी मार्च के 89 साल पूरे, पीएम मोदी ने लिखा ब्लॉग, यहां पढ़ें

12 मार्च 2019

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh
India News

गुजरात में 58 साल बाद कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की बैठक, सोनिया-राहुल और प्रियंका मौजूद

12 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम 2019
India News

भाजपा में 40 फीसदी सांसदों के टिकट कटने के संकेत, सर्वे रिपोर्ट नहीं है संतोषजनक

12 मार्च 2019

नीरव मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नीरव मोदी ने इस तरह पत्नी और पिता के खातों में ट्रांसफर किए थे 934 करोड़ रुपये

12 मार्च 2019

जेट एयरवेज
India News

इथोपिया विमान हादसे के बाद जेट एयरवेज का बयान जारी, पांच बोइंग मैक्स में से कोई संचालित नहीं

12 मार्च 2019

