सुनंदा पुष्कर मामला: भाई ने अदालत में कहा- सुनंदा कभी आत्महत्या के बारे में सोच भी नहीं सकती

Delhi Court to continue hearing the arguments on charges against Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case, on 17th October https://t.co/LE8OJ8ft8O

Delhi police urged the court to frame charges against Shashi Tharoor under section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (Offence Of Abetment To Suicide) of the IPC. https://t.co/qSTuphVbJX