Home ›   India News ›   Su-30 Aircraft of Indian Air force crashed in Assam Tejpur, Both Pilot rescued

असम के तेजपुर में हादसे का शिकार हुआ वायु सेना का सुखोई-30 विमान, दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 10:21 PM IST
हादसे का शिकार सुखोई-30 विमान
हादसे का शिकार सुखोई-30 विमान - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
असम के तेजपुर से गुरुवार को दैनिक ट्रेनिंग मिशन के लिए निकला भारतीय वायु सेना का एक सुखाई-30 विमान हादसे का शिकार हो गया। भारतीय वायुसेना से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शाम के समय विमान स्थानीय उड़ान क्षेत्र में हादसे का शिकार हुआ। दोनों पायलट विमान से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिए गए हैं। हादसे के कारण की जांच के लिए एक कोर्ट ऑफ इन्क्वायरी का गठन किया जाएगा।
sukhoi 30 crash su 30 crash assam assam tezpur indian airforce भारतीय वायुसेना सुखोई 30
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

