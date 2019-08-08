असम के तेजपुर में हादसे का शिकार हुआ वायु सेना का सुखोई-30 विमान, दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित

IAF: Today evening a Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur(Assam) crashed in the local flying area. Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/zxqzwgTTqP— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
8 अगस्त 2019