त्रिपुरा में सरकार गठन से पहले बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने ढहाई लेनिन की मूर्ति

Post Poll violence in Tripura against the Left is the truth which mocks the PM's claims that BJP believes in democratic norms! What is happening in Tripura is a wholesale effort to bully, intimidate and spread a feeling of fear and insecurity among Left cadres and supporters. pic.twitter.com/l1FFAqFhR1— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) 5 March 2018
त्रिपुरा, मेघालय और नागालैंड में कमल खिलाने के बाद बीजेपी के हौसले बुलंद है। जीत का जश्न मनाने का सिलसिला जारी है। जीत का उत्साह बीजेपी की संसदीय दल की बैठक में भी देखने को मिला।
6 मार्च 2018