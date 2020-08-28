शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   special health incentives will be given to the family members of a recovered COVID-19 patient who donates blood plasma in goa

गोवा में प्लाज्मा दान करने वाले के परिवार को मिलेगा विशेष स्वास्थ्य प्रोत्साहन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 11:58 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI

गोवा में अब कोरोना वायरस से ठीक हुए मरीज प्लाज्मा दान देगें तो उनके परिवार को विशेष स्वास्थ्य प्रोत्साहन दिया जाएगा। इसकी घोषणा गोवा के  स्वास्थ्य मंत्री विश्वजीत राणे ने ट्वीट करके की।
उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि गुजरात सरकार से प्रेरणा लेते हुए कोरोना से ठीक हुए मरीजों प्लाज्मा दान को प्रोत्साहित करने लिए, स्वास्थ्य विभाग प्लाजा दान दाताओं को एक प्रमाण पत्र से सम्मानित करेगा। हम दाताओं के परिवारों के सदस्यों के लिए विशेष स्वास्थ्य प्रोत्साहन देंगें।
goa news goa government covid 19 coronavirus in goa coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

