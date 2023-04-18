Politics: शरद पवार बोले- देश संविधान-कानून से चलता है; राउत का दावा- विधानसभा चुनाव में 180-185 सीटें जीतेंगे

राकांपा प्रमुख शरद पवार ने सोमवार को अतीक अहमद हत्याकांड का जिक्र किए बगैर इशारों-इशारों में यूपी सरकार पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि देश संविधान और कानून से चलता है। अगर सत्ताधारी ताकतें संविधान और कानून की अनदेखी कर कदम उठाने की आदत डालेंगी तो हम गलत रास्ते पर चले जाएंगे। अगर कानून को भूलाकर कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं, संविधान और कानून को हाथ में लेकर बात की जाती है और अगर ऐसा माहौल बनाने की कोशिश की जाती है तो यह देश के लिए ठीक नहीं है।

#WATCH NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "A country runs as per the Constitution and law. If ruling forces inculcate the habit of taking steps by ignoring the Constitution and law, we will go down the wrong path...If taking steps by forgetting law & Constitution and by taking law into… pic.twitter.com/l59RI4AhyK