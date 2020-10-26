दिशा सालियान: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई जांच वाली याचिका पर विचार से किया इनकार

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor #SushantSinghRajput's former manager, Disha Salian.— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020
The Court asks the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach Bombay High Court with it.
