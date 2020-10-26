शहर चुनें
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking court monitored CBI probe in Disha Salian death case bombay hc

दिशा सालियान: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई जांच वाली याचिका पर विचार से किया इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 01:26 PM IST
दिशा सालियान (फाइल फोटो)
दिशा सालियान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की पूर्व मैनेजर दिशा सालियन की केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) से अदालत की देखरेख में जांच कराने की मांग वाली याचिका पर विचार करने से इनकार कर दिया। अदालत ने याचिकाकर्ता से याचिका वापस लेने और इसके लिए बंबई उच्च न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाने को कहा है।
india news national supreme court sushant singh rajput bombay high court disha salian cbi investigation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

