आजम खान के बेटे को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका, हाईकोर्ट के फैसले पर रोक लगाने से इनकार

BSP leader Nawab Kazim Ali Khan had challenged the election of SP leader Azam Khan’s son, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan as UP MLA in 2017, claiming that Abdullah was underage at the time of elections. https://t.co/lzRY0TBJ33— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020
केरल टूरिज्म द्वारा अपने आधिकारिक ट्वीटर पेज से बीफ के व्यंजन को लेकर किए गए ट्वीट पर विवाद शुरू हो गया है। मकर संक्रांति के दिन किए गए इस ट्वीट को लेकर लोगों ने कहा कि इससे उनकी भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं।
17 जनवरी 2020