Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   SC bar council says judges resolve the issue and everything is okay in judiciary

SC बार काउंसिल ने कहा- घरेलू मामला था जजों का विवाद, अब सुलझ गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 01:38 PM IST
SC bar council says judges resolve the issue and everything is okay in judiciary
सुप्रीम कोर्ट की बार काउंसिल की ओर से आए बयान में कहा गया है कि जजों की ओर से छिड़ा विवाद सुलझ गया है। बार काउंसिल के चेयरमैन मनन मिश्रा ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा कि जजों के बीच अब कोई विवाद नहीं है। मनन मिश्रा ने कहा कि विवाद सुलझ चुका है, क्योंकि शीर्ष अदालत में सभी कोर्ट रूम में काम पहले की तरह हो रहा है।
 
मनन मिश्रान ने कहा बाहर वाले जैसे राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने मामले का फायदा उठाने की कोशिश की थी, लेकिन ऐसा होने नहीं दिया। दरअसल, लोकतंत्र को खतरे में बताने वाले सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चारों जज वापस अपने काम पर लौट आए हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट जजों के बीच पनपा विवाद अब खत्म होता नजर आ रहा है।

एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक रविवार को बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया की जजों से मुलाकात के बाद आज अटॉर्नी जनरल ने भी विवाद खत्म होने का दावा किया। वहीं काम पर वापस लौटे चारों जज समेत बाकियों के साथ चीफ जस्टिस ने चाय पर चर्चा की।

चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा ने रविवार को ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन (एससीबीए) और बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया (बीसीआई) के  प्रतिनिधिमंडल से मुलाकात की थी। साथ ही उन्होंने भरोसा दिया था कि जल्द सब कुछ ठीक हो जाएगा। ऐसे में अब अटॉर्नी जनरल वेणुगोपाल ने कहा है कि जजों के बीच जो विवाद था, वो खत्म हो चुका है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरा मामला सुलझ गया है और अब सबकुछ ठीक है।
supreme court sc bar council breaking news sc judges revolt

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 finale puneesh sharma and bandgi kalra performed
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले में पुनीश-बंदगी की सिजलिंग परफॉर्मेंस, रोमांस से पानी में लगा दी आग

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale winner shilpa shinde 5th female contestant
Television

Bigg Boss 11: कॉलेज ड्रॉपआउट शिल्पा बनीं 5वीं फीमेल विजेता, इन 4 कंटेस्टेंट्स ने भी जीता था शो

15 जनवरी 2018

This Is Why Castor Seeds Are Considered As Natural Anti Pregnancy Pill
Healthy Food

गर्भनिरोधक गोली नहीं, बस खाएं ये चीज, नहीं होंगी प्रेग्नेंट

15 जनवरी 2018

Bollywood Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Fitness Routine
Fitness

ये है नील नितिन मुकेश की 'चोर बॉडी' का राज़...

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ISRO for post of Junior Research Fellow
Government Jobs

इसरो में जूनियर रिसर्च फेलो बनने का मौका, ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Social Welfare Department for post of Anganwadi worker and others
Government Jobs

बिहार के समाज कल्याण विभाग में बंपर वैकेंसी, 10वीं और 8वीं पास के लिए भी मौका

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in upsc for post of Assistant professor and others
Government Jobs

UPSC ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर समेत कई पदों के लिए निकाली वैकेंसी, ऑनलाइन करें आवेदन

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale winner shilpa shinde with 4 contestants journey during the show
Television

Bigg Boss 11: 'भाबीजी' से 'मां' तक का सफर, शिल्पा शिंदे की इन कंटेस्टेंट्स साथ खूब जमीं

15 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 15th january to 21st january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 15 से 21 जनवरी: इस हप्ते 5 राशि वालों को संभलकर रहना होगा

15 जनवरी 2018

Salman Khan show bigg boss 11 to get a shocking twist
Television

शिल्पा शिंदे के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर, करोड़ों वोट मिलने के बावजूद Bigg Boss लेंगे चौंकाने वाला फैसला

15 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Pakistan contacted his indian based spy for revenge to protest Bipin Rawat`s comment
India News

बिपिन रावत के कड़े तेवर से डरा पाक, चुपके से बदला लेने के लिए बेचैन

आर्मी चीफ के एक बयान के बाद पाकिस्तान इतना डर गया है कि वो भारत में अपने सहयोगी ताकतों से रावत के बयान की निंदा करना चाहता है।

15 जनवरी 2018

on army day general bipin rawat targeted Pakistan on border infiltration
India News

आर्मी डे पर रावत ने पाक को चेताया- हमें मजबूर किया तो मजबूत कार्रवाई करेंगे

15 जनवरी 2018

ITBP get air wing to keep eye on Pakistan to China border area
India News

पाक और चीन के बॉर्डर एरिया में होगी हवाई चौकसी, ITBP को मिली जिम्मेदारी

15 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi projected as lord rama and modi as ravana in amethi controversial poster
India News

राहुल के अमेठी दौरे से पहले विवादित पोस्टर, पीएम मोदी को बताया 'रावण'

15 जनवरी 2018

Congress take a dig at PM modi and netanyahu meeting is Hugplomacy 
India News

मोदी के नेतन्याहू को गले लगाने पर कांग्रेस ने उड़ाया मजाक, भाजपा बोली- नीच मानसिकता

14 जनवरी 2018

Justice Loya son Anuj Loya didnt want any probe in case
India News

जस्टिस लोया के बेटे ने कहा- पिता की मौत पर किसी पर शक नहीं, परिवार को परेशान न करें

15 जनवरी 2018

Israeli PM Netanyahu and Modi will be on these special issues today
India News

बराक मिसाइल, कृषि-रक्षा टेक्नोलॉजी सहित भारत को ये तोहफा देंगे नेतन्याहू

15 जनवरी 2018

congress president Rahul Gandhi slams bjp for India's migrant workers passport issue
India News

नारंगी पासपोर्ट पर राहुल खफा, बोले- एक बार फिर भाजपा की भेदभावपूर्ण सोच का पता चला

14 जनवरी 2018

Rest 21 judges from 4 in Supreme court will meet CJI in next week
India News

क्यों आना पड़ा चार जजों को जनता के सामने? अब बताएंगे SC के 21 जज

14 जनवरी 2018

after press conference of senior judges of SC now bar association also call a meeting on same issue
India News

CJI के घर से खाली हाथ लौटे सरकारी 'दूत', अटॉर्नी जनरल बोले-सब ठीक हो जाएगा

13 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले राजपथ पर खास तैयारियां

गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले राजपथ पर खास तैयारियां चल रही हैं। सोमवार की सुबह-सुबह भी यहां रिपब्लिक डे परेड की लिए रिहर्सल की गई।

15 जनवरी 2018

contribution of Indian ary in five most toughest war in against of Pakistan and china 3:49

भारत की असली ताकत भारतीय सेना, आजादी के बाद लड़ी ये पांच बड़ी जंग

15 जनवरी 2018

Caught on cam Infant stolen by unidentified woman from civil hospital in thane 3:07

VIDEO: ऐसे हो जाते हैं नवजात चोरी, देखकर रह जाएंगे आप हैरान

15 जनवरी 2018

Poster showing Rahul Gandhi as Ram avatar appears in Amethi just before his visit 2:11

अमेठी में लगा विवादित पोस्टर, राहुल को राम तो PM मोदी को बताया रावण

15 जनवरी 2018

Matter to be sorted out soon, says BCI Chairman after meeting CJI, judges 0:59

…तो अब सुलझ जाएगा जज विवाद! BCI ने की CJI से मुलाकात

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Justice Loya son Anuj Loya didnt want any probe in case
India News

जस्टिस लोया के बेटे ने कहा- पिता की मौत पर किसी पर शक नहीं, परिवार को परेशान न करें

15 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think Politics is not appropriate in matters of Supreme Court
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मामलों में राजनीति करना उचित नहीं

14 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court crisis: retired judges write open letter to CJI Dipak Mishra
India News

SC के जजों को मिला पूर्व जजों का साथ, CJI को खुला खत लिखकर आपत्तियों को बताया जायज

14 जनवरी 2018

SC judges revolt: bar association members arrive at justice chelameswar residence
India News

जस्टिस चेलामेश्वर से मिलकर बार एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष बोले, 2-3 दिन में निकल जाएगा समाधान

14 जनवरी 2018

Rest 21 judges from 4 in Supreme court will meet CJI in next week
India News

क्यों आना पड़ा चार जजों को जनता के सामने? अब बताएंगे SC के 21 जज

14 जनवरी 2018

Cabinet ministers should speak openly like judges: Yashwant Sinha
Noida

कैबिनेट मंत्रियों को भी जजों की तरह खुलकर बोलना चाहिए: यशवंत सिन्हा

14 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.