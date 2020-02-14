शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Savarkar grandson Ranjit says Congress published articles against him to assassinate his character

सावरकर के पोते रंजीत ने ठाकरे से की कांग्रेस के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की अपील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 01:26 PM IST
विज्ञापन
रंजीत सावरकर (फाइल फोटो)
रंजीत सावरकर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
विनायक दामोदर सावरकर के पोते रंजीत सावरकर ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे से कांग्रेस के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की अपील की है। उनका कहना है कि महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस ने सावरकर के चरित्र की हत्या के लिए लेख प्रकाशित किए हैं।
विज्ञापन
रंजीत सावकर ने कहा, 'महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस ने सावरकर के चरित्र की हत्या के लिए उनके खिलाफ लेख प्रकाशित किए हैं। मैं मुख्यमंत्री से अपील करता हूं कि वह कार्रवाई करें। हमने दो मामले दर्ज किए हैं और हम बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में कांग्रेस के खिलाफ 100 करोड़ रुपये की मानहानि का मुकदमा दायर करेंगे।'



 
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत
India News

संजय राउत का कांग्रेस पर हमला- 'विरोधी दो दिन अंडमान जेल में रहें, तब सावरकर को समझेंगे'

18 जनवरी 2020

एनसीपी नेता नवाब मलिक
India News

सावरकर के मुद्दे को लेकर कांग्रेस पर भड़के एनसीपी नेता नवाब मलिक

4 जनवरी 2020

वीर सावरकर के पोते रंजीत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: उच्च रक्तचाप के कारण अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए सावरकर के पोते रंजीत

4 जनवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
रंजीत सावरकर
India News

वीर सावरकर के पोते ने कहा, उद्धव ठाकरे के पास एक मिनट का समय भी नहीं है

3 जनवरी 2020

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: 'मैं सावरकर हूं' की टोपी लगाकर विधानसभा पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक और फडणवीस

16 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी-संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सावरकर पर संग्राम: शिवसेना बोली- राहुल थोड़ा इतिहास पढ़ लें, मायावती का कांग्रेस पर हमला

16 दिसंबर 2019

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
vinayak damodar savarkar maharashtra congress ranjit savarkar bombay high court
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Jupiter Transit 2020
Predictions

मार्च में होगा सबसे बड़े ग्रह का बड़ा परिवर्तन, इन सात राशि वालों के जीवन में होंगे बड़े बदलाव

14 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz and Rashami
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को लेकर ये क्या बोल गईं शहनाज, हैरान हो गईं रश्मि देसाई

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो में युवक ने की अश्लील हरकत, लड़की ने फोटो खींच सोशल मीडिया पर बताई आपबीती

14 फरवरी 2020

किंजल पटेल
India News

हार्दिक पटेल की पत्नी किंजल ने लगाया आरोप, 20 दिनों से लापता हैं पति  

14 फरवरी 2020

सैफ, करीना
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान ने खोला 'बेडरूम सीक्रेट', करीना कपूर खान हुईं शरम से लाल

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
coronavirus
India News

15 दिनों में भारत समेत 29 देशों में पहुंचा कोरोनावायरस, कहां कितने हुए शिकार

14 फरवरी 2020

विनय शर्मा
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी विनय ने याचिका में दी ऐसी दलीलें, कोर्ट ने माना तो रुक जाएगी फांसी

14 फरवरी 2020

विजय माल्या (फाइल फोटो)
World

प्रत्यर्पण का फैसला सुरक्षित होते ही गिड़गिड़ाया माल्या, भारतीय बैंकों से कहा- अपना पैसा ले लो

14 फरवरी 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

मोदी मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार की हलचल तेज, पीएम से मिले जगनमोहन रेड्डी और नीतीश

14 फरवरी 2020

विमान तेजस
India News

तेजस को और घातक बनाने में मदद देगी दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक विमान बनाने वाली कंपनी

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Pulwama Terror Attack 2019 : श्रीनगर के लेथपोरा कैंप में CRPF ने दी अपने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए 40 सीआरपीजवानों को लेथेपोरा के सीआरपीएफ कैंप में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई. कैंप में शहीदों की याद में बनाए गए स्मारक का उद्घाटन भी किया गया.

14 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:54

प्यार की मूरत का प्यार भरे दिन में हुआ था जन्म, कम उम्र में ही छोड़ दी थी दुनिया

14 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:13

'मलंग' के प्रमोशन में जुटे आदित्य और दिशा, INOX में हुए स्पॉट

14 फरवरी 2020

बुलेटिन 3:50

14 फरवरी का ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुने अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

14 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल 1:35

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में धमाकेदार जीत के बाद दूसरे राज्यों पर 'आप' की नजर

14 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

सीआरपीएफ श्रद्धांजलि
India News

Pulwama Terror Attack 2019 : श्रीनगर के लेथपोरा कैंप में CRPF ने दी अपने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए 40 सीआरपीजवानों को लेथेपोरा के सीआरपीएफ कैंप में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई. कैंप में शहीदों की याद में बनाए गए स्मारक का उद्घाटन भी किया गया.

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India News

पीएम मोदी ने पुर्तगाल के राष्ट्रपति से की मुलाकात, निवेश सहित द्विपक्षीय मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

14 फरवरी 2020

शरद पवार और अजित पवार
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव मामला : जांच एनआईए को सौंपे जाने पर पवार ने जताई आपत्ति

14 फरवरी 2020

pulwama attack : Adil Ahmed Dar
India News

20 साल के आदिल डार ने दिया था पुलवामा हमले को अंजाम, क्यों बना आत्मघाती हमलावर

14 फरवरी 2020

कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस घोषणापत्र के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर, दो हफ्ते के लिए सुनवाई स्थगित

14 फरवरी 2020

दान की जानकारी देते पुजारी
India News

73 साल के भिखारी ने मंदिर में दान किए 8 लाख रुपये

14 फरवरी 2020

बुलेटिन
India News

14 फरवरी का ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुने अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

14 फरवरी 2020

उमर अब्दुल्ला की बहन सारा पायलट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

उमर अब्दुल्ला की हिरासत के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जम्मू प्रशासन से मांगा जवाब

14 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

डीएमके की याचिका पर विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने कार्रवाई की: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में तमिलनाडु सरकार

14 फरवरी 2020

सुषमा स्वराज- नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुषमा स्वराज को जन्मदिन पर पीएम मोदी, शाह ने किया याद, बेटी ने किया ये ट्वीट

14 फरवरी 2020

Related

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला
India News

पुलवामा: घाटी में तीन दशक का सबसे भीषण आतंकी हमला, 40 जवान हुए थे शहीद

14 फरवरी 2020

लालू प्रसाद यादव
India News

लालू प्रसाद यादव की जमानत के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची सीबीआई, मांगा जवाब

14 फरवरी 2020

सज्जन कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सिख दंगा मामले में सज्जन कुमार को अंतरिम राहत देने से किया इनकार

14 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

कोयला खदान मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट एसएसपी और कनिष्ठ वकीलों को लेकर करेगा आदेश पारित

14 फरवरी 2020

bombay high court
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव मामला: गौतम नवलखा और आनंद तेलतुंबडे की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका खारिज

14 फरवरी 2020

पी चिदंबरम
India News

एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस: ईडी और सीबीआई ने अदालत में दायर की स्थिति रिपोर्ट, 20 फरवरी के बाद सुनवाई

14 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited