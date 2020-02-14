सावरकर के पोते रंजीत ने ठाकरे से की कांग्रेस के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की अपील

Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar: Maharashtra Congress has published articles against Savarkar to assassinate his character. I appeal the CM to take action. We've lodged two cases&will file a defamation suit of Rs 100-cr against Congress in Bombay High Court. pic.twitter.com/KJ3UDpEPvO— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020
पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए 40 सीआरपीजवानों को लेथेपोरा के सीआरपीएफ कैंप में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई. कैंप में शहीदों की याद में बनाए गए स्मारक का उद्घाटन भी किया गया.
14 फरवरी 2020