Home ›   India News ›   Satyapal Malik sworn in as new Governor of Goa

सत्यपाल मलिक ने ली गोवा के नए राज्यपाल के रूप में शपथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 07:33 PM IST
सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने गोवा के नए राज्यपाल के रूप में शपथ ले ली है। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश जस्टिस प्रदीप ने राजभवन में सत्यपाल मलिक को गोवा के राज्यपाल के रूप में शपथ दिलाई।
शपथ लेने के बाद गोवा के नए राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने पणजी में कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर एक ऐसी जगह है जिसे बहुत समस्याग्रस्त माना जाता है, वहां मुद्दों से सफलतापूर्वक निपटने के बाद मैं यहां एक शांतिपूर्ण और प्रगतिशील जगह पर हूं। इसलिए मुझे लगता है कि मैं यहां काफी शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से समय बिताऊंगा।




 
Recommended

नरेंद्र मोदी-विराट कोहली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

खुफिया दस्तावेज से खुलासा, आतंकियों की हिट लिस्ट में शामिल हैं पीएम मोदी, विराट कोहली

29 अक्टूबर 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

पीडीपी नेताओं ने महबूबा से मिलने की मांगी अनुमति, राज्यपाल को भेजा पत्र

29 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी और सत्यपाल मलिक
India News

गोवा का राज्यपाल नियुक्त किए जाने के बाद पीएम मोदी से मिले सत्यपाल मलिक

26 अक्टूबर 2019

सत्यपाल मलिक
India News

POK में आतंकी कैंपों पर राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक का बयान, कहा- पाक नहीं माना तो कर देंगे बर्बाद

21 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

कश्मीर के युवा लड़के और लड़कियां अब मोबाइल पर एक-दूसरे से बात कर सकते हैं: राज्यपाल मलिक

14 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
India News

कश्मीर में फिर लौटेंगे पर्यटक, 10 अक्तूबर से हटेंगी पाबंदियां 

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में ही बॉलीवुड में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता बन गई थी तबु, इस अभिनेता की वजह से अब तक कुंवारी

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
India News

देश में दो-दो मौसम, इधर जहरीली हवा, उधर बारिश से बेहाल

3 नवंबर 2019

साल 2020 में शनि ग्रह
Predictions

साल 2020 में इन राशियों पर रहेगी शनि की साढ़ेसाती

3 नवंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Bollywood

देवोलीना और रश्मि को क्यों दिखाया Bigg Boss से बेघर? इन वजहों से भेजा सीक्रेट रूम में

3 नवंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Television

BB13: घरवालों के साथ फिर गेम खेल गए 'बिग बॉस', बेघर ये एक कंटेस्टेंट हुआ है तीन नहीं

3 नवंबर 2019

Shefali Bagga
Television

BB13: घर से बेघर होते ही फूटा शेफाली का गुस्सा, बताया कौन नकली और कौन मास्टरमाइंड?

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली प्रदूषण के बीच मैच
Cricket News

INDvBAN: रद्द हो सकता है दिल्ली टी-20, शाम 6:30 बजे मैच रेफरी लेंगे आखिरी फैसला

3 नवंबर 2019

SIP is best investment plan for how to become rich and earn great money
Personal Finance

रोजाना 20 रुपये जमा कर पाएं 86 लाख रुपये, बेहद लाभदायक है ये प्लान

3 नवंबर 2019

मौलाना फजल-उर-रहमान
World

कौन हैं मौलाना डीजल, जिन्होंने पाकिस्तान में हिला कर रख दी इमरान की सत्ता

3 नवंबर 2019

CRPF कैंप आतंकी हमला
Moradabad

CRPF कैंप आतंकी हमला: फांसी की सजा सुनने के बाद भी आतंकियों के चेहरे पर नहीं थी शर्म

3 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

क्या सरकारों की गलती से समस्या बनी पराली? ये नियम बदलें तो हो सकता है समाधान

दिल्ली की हवा प्रदूषण के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ चुकी है। इस समय दिल्ली में सांस लेना 'जहर' पीने के जैसा हो चुका है। पंजाब और हरियाणा के किसानों द्वारा पराली जलाने को इसके पीछे सबसे बड़ा कारण बताया जा रहा है।

3 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस
India News

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी कांड में कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- प्रियंका गांधी का फोन भी हैक हुआ

3 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

हरियाणा के किसान बोले- पराली नहीं जलाने पर होता है सात हजार का खर्चा, सरकार करे मदद

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तो क्या प्रियंका गांधी की भी हुई थी जासूसी, कांग्रेस का दावा- व्हाट्सएप से आया था हैकिंग वाला मैसेज

3 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अगले 24 घंटे तक झेलना पड़ेगा गंभीर प्रदूषण, मंगलवार से कुछ निजात मिलने की उम्मीद

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
India News

देश में दो-दो मौसम, इधर जहरीली हवा, उधर बारिश से बेहाल

3 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना ने किया पूर्ण बहुमत का दावा, एनसीपी बोली- मुमकिन है

3 नवंबर 2019

उच्चतम न्यायालय के मुख्यन्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई
India News

NRC पर सीजेआई गोगोई का बड़ा बयान, बोले- मीडिया की गैरजिम्मेदाराना रिपोर्टिंग ने बिगाड़े हालात

3 नवंबर 2019

ऑस्ट्रलियाई महिला पत्रकार सियोभन हिन्यू
India News

दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर फंसी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई महिला पत्रकार, ट्वीट कर बताई परेशानी

3 नवंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र: एनसीपी के बदले सुर, अजित पवार बोले- शिवसेना ने संदेश भेजा, बात करूंगा

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली तीस हजारी कोर्ट में हुए हंगामे का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने

तीस हाजारी कोर्ट में पुलिस और वकीलों के बीच हिंसक झड़प का सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है। जिसमें वकीलों की गुंडागर्दी साफ तौर पर देखी जा सकती है।

3 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस 1:28

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी कांड में कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- प्रियंका गांधी का फोन भी हैक हुआ

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 2:05

प्रदूषण पर बोले यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला-पराली जलाते हैं किसान, सरकार को करना चाहिए यज्ञ

3 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:13

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना ने किया पूर्ण बहुमत का दावा, एनसीपी बोली- मुमकिन है

3 नवंबर 2019

ऑड ईवन 1:48

सोमवार से दिल्ली में ऑड ईवन शुरू, जानिए किसे मिलेगी नियमों में छूट

3 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फणडवीस बोले- महाराष्ट्र में जल्द बनेगी सरकार, उद्धव ने कहा- आने वाले दिनों में चल जाएगा पता

3 नवंबर 2019

छठ पूजा
India News

आस्था के महापर्व छठ का समापन, उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने घाटों पर पहुंचे श्रद्धालु

3 नवंबर 2019

सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते श्रद्धालु
India News

उदयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ हुआ संपन्न

3 नवंबर 2019

पराली
India News

पराली जलाने को लेकर अमर उजाला से बोले किसान, ना जलाने पर होता है सात हजार का खर्चा

3 नवंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
India News

Whatsapp जासूसी: ममता बनर्जी का केंद्र सरकार पर हमला, बोलीं- मेरा भी फोन टैप हो रहा

3 नवंबर 2019

असुदद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

भाजपा-शिवसेना पर ओवैसी ने ली चुटकी, कहा- ये 50-50 क्या है, नया बिस्किट है?

3 नवंबर 2019

